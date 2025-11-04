T-Mobile Notifies Customers It’s Removing DashPass Perk

T-Mobile customers are complaining of receiving texts out of the blue warning that their free DashPass benefit is no longer available on their line and that said subscription will be transitioned to a paid annual plan if they do not opt out now. The message has caused confusion among some users who claim they did not alter their plans and were under the impression that the perk would endure for much longer.

The perk, which was announced this summer, offered eligible accounts one year of free DashPass by DoorDash, a subscription that eliminates delivery fees and reduces service fees. This free year is already in jeopardy for some lines, as the carrier says plan eligibility has “tightened” since launch.

What Customers Are Seeing in T-Mobile DashPass texts

Several users reported they had received a text from T-Mobile that said their line is no longer eligible for the DashPass perk, according to wireless forums and Reddit. The notice recommends upgrading to a qualifying plan if you want to keep the perk or canceling DashPass in advance; otherwise, you’ll be automatically charged $96 per year (plus taxes) again.

Many of those posting said they have not changed plans that could disqualify them. T-Mobile’s social support team — which the company calls T-Force and serves as an alternative to customer service on platforms like Twitter — has told several users it was looking into certain accounts, customers have said publicly.

Which T-Mobile plans still qualify for the DashPass perk

T-Mobile’s own FAQ around the DashPass promotion has also been updated to note tighter eligibility. Where the benefit initially extended to a wider range of plans — alternatives like Go5G Next and Magenta Max, among others — the fine print now clearly includes Experience Beyond and Experience More as some included options.

The FAQ also says that if a rate plan changes in a way that disqualifies the line, DashPass will automatically transition to a paid annual membership. That line aligns with the charge warning in the texts that customers are now getting.

Why the confusion is rising over the T-Mobile DashPass change

Bundled perks sometimes are subject to changing terms, and carriers frequently change which plan levels include third-party benefits. For customers who were grandfathered on older plans, perhaps they continue to keep core services but are removed from the former re-scoped promos. In this case, users say the move feels sudden — especially to those who had been led to believe that the benefit would stretch a good deal into 2026 thanks to earlier promotional language.

Consumer notions of the value of add-ons are delicate. J.D. Power’s U.S. wireless satisfaction studies have demonstrated that price and promos play critical roles in driving churn, and surprising customers by making changes to perks (while the core network experience remains strong) can create apprehension about trusting a brand. That tension is heightened by any perk that carries auto-conversion to a paid plan without a fresh opt-in.

How to protect yourself from unwanted DashPass charges

First, check if your plan is eligible in your T-Mobile account and view the DashPass status on the DoorDash app or your device’s subscription settings. If your membership has converted to an annual plan that you do not desire, cancel it quickly to avoid any renewal charges. Save screenshots if you still have any original promotional terms.

If you want to keep DashPass, do the math. The monthly fee of $9.99 could also pay for itself if you order delivery often, with two or three orders a month being all it takes to make up the cost, depending on your local delivery and service fees. If you mainly pick up or order infrequently, consider canceling (or switching to monthly billing for some flexibility).

If you got the text but think it’s a mistake, get in touch with T-Mobile support and cite the text message. In some cases, social support teams can take a look at whether your line in particular should continue to meet current plan eligibility.

What the changes mean for DoorDash and T-Mobile customers

Carrier partnerships have been a successful acquisition funnel for DoorDash — some percentage of free trial users convert to paid. But auto-conversion, after a benefit change, risks backlash if customers perceive being blindsided. For T-Mobile, bundling benefits around Experience plan tiers is in line with an industry shift to bundle premium ARPU-boosting features to reduce churn.

The carrier has not widely explained the extent of these eligibility messages, so it is still unclear how many lines are impacted and if there will be some accounts revived. While there is no official word for now, the best bet for customers is to act proactively: double-check your plan, check DashPass status and make a decision before any annual charge has a chance to land.