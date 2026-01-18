T-Mobile Launches Better Value Plan With $1,000 Savings

T-Mobile’s new Better Value Plan is officially live, and it is engineered to peel customers away from Verizon and AT&T with a headline promise of more for less. The offer targets heavy data users and frequent travelers, touting premium 5G data, a huge hotspot allowance, and built-in streaming perks — all positioned to deliver more than $1,000 in annual savings for qualifying families.

What the new plan includes: features and pricing

With AutoPay, three lines cost $140 per month before taxes and fees, or about $46 per line. The plan includes unlimited talk, text, and 5G data that T-Mobile characterizes as premium, meaning customers should not see surprise slowdowns during normal use. It also packs a standout hotspot allocation: 250GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data, a rarity among consumer plans.

International use is central to the pitch. Subscribers get 30GB of high-speed data in Canada, Mexico, and more than 215 destinations, easing the need to hunt for SIMs or rely on hotel Wi-Fi on arrival. For entertainment, Netflix Standard and Hulu with ads are included, while Apple TV+ can be added for a small monthly fee.

The plan supports T-Mobile’s satellite connectivity service for limited messaging in areas without traditional cellular coverage, adding an extra safety net for hikers, drivers on rural routes, and anyone who goes off the grid. A five-year price lock on talk, text, and data adds long-term cost predictability that is increasingly rare in wireless plans.

The savings math behind T-Mobile’s $1,000 claim

T-Mobile’s $1,000 savings claim hinges on both direct and indirect value. Start with the monthly rate: at $140 for three lines, the per-line cost undercuts many premium-tier offerings from rivals, especially once international data and hotspot add-ons are factored in. Then layer in the streaming bundle. Netflix Standard typically runs about $15–$16 per month and Hulu with ads is around $8 per month; together, that’s roughly $23–$24 monthly value, or nearly $280 across a year.

Hotspot allowances are another quiet budget drain on other carriers. Plans that include large hotspot buckets often sit in the highest pricing tiers, and add-on data can be costly. Assigning even modest market value to 250GB of hotspot data quickly pushes the annual savings higher. For travelers, those 30GB of high-speed international data can replace day passes that commonly run about $10 per line per day on competing carriers, which adds up fast over multi-day trips.

Who should consider it and which users benefit most

This plan is tailored for families and groups that actually use what they pay for. If your household leans on hotspot connections for laptops and tablets, streams regularly on the go, or travels abroad more than once or twice a year, the bundled features line up neatly with real-world needs. Power users who have run into deprioritization snags on entry-level unlimited plans should also see the appeal of premium data.

There are caveats. You need at least three lines to qualify for the advertised pricing, and the rate assumes AutoPay enrollment. Customers on heavily discounted legacy plans — especially those with promotional free lines or insider deals — should do a careful comparison, because migrating could erase old discounts and reduce or eliminate the net savings.

How it stacks up to rivals at Verizon and AT&T

At the top end of the market, Verizon and AT&T have leaned into à la carte bundling and day-pass models for international data, which can inflate the bill for families after add-ons. T-Mobile’s approach here is to put high-usage features into a mid-tier price. Independent testing firms such as Ookla and Opensignal have consistently ranked T-Mobile highly for 5G availability and median speeds across the U.S., a relevant factor when a plan promises premium data and large hotspot buckets.

The satellite messaging angle is forward-looking. T-Mobile’s direct-to-cell efforts aim to fill coverage gaps that even dense terrestrial networks cannot reach. While messaging functionality is limited at launch and depends on device support, building it into a mainstream plan signals where the industry is heading.

Bottom line and fine print for T-Mobile’s new plan

For families paying full freight on competing carriers, the Better Value Plan looks compelling on paper: premium 5G data, a massive 250GB hotspot allotment, 30GB of high-speed international data in 215+ destinations, built-in Netflix and Hulu, satellite messaging support, and a five-year price lock — all for about $46 per line when you have three lines and AutoPay. The savings case strengthens for households that would otherwise pay for streaming, hotspot add-ons, or frequent international day passes.

As always, read the fine print. Taxes and fees are extra, AutoPay is required for the best price, and some legacy or promotional discounts may not carry over. Network performance varies by location, and while the plan promises premium data, the quality of your experience will depend on local coverage and device capability. For the right user profile, though, this newly launched plan meaningfully shifts the value equation in T-Mobile’s favor.