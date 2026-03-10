T-Mobile Launches $30 5G Home Internet Deal

T-Mobile is cutting the cost of fixed wireless home internet to $30 a month for eligible customers, turning 5G into a viable cable alternative for many households. The limited-time offer hinges on adding an eligible postpaid voice line, but it brings unlimited data, simple self-install hardware, and a five-year price guarantee—features that have become rare in traditional broadband.

What The $30 T-Mobile Home Internet Deal Includes

The headline price is achieved via $20 in monthly bill credits when you activate a new T-Mobile Home Internet line and maintain a qualifying postpaid voice line. Equipment—the 5G gateway that doubles as your Wi-Fi router—is included with no annual contract, and setup typically takes about 15 minutes. T-Mobile also folds in its weekly T-Mobile Tuesdays perks and a five-year price lock, providing unusually clear cost predictability compared with cable promo cycles.

New sign-ups also get Samsung Cash credits redeemable at Samsung’s online store: up to $150 with the entry Rely plan, up to $250 with Amplify, and up to $350 with the All-In tier. Credits, terms, and eligibility can vary and may take up to two billing cycles to post, so it’s wise to confirm details at checkout.

Speeds and hardware options across T-Mobile plans

T-Mobile’s plan lineup is built around the gateway hardware and expected performance on its 5G network. The Rely plan targets everyday users, with typical downloads in the 87–318Mbps range and uploads around 14–56Mbps. Amplify steps up to a newer gateway, pushing downloads to roughly 133–415Mbps and comparable uploads to the Rely tier. Both options prioritize simplicity and broad compatibility with smart-home devices and streaming boxes.

The All-In tier is the premium pick. It adds a Wi-Fi 7 gateway for faster in-home wireless, a free mesh extender for larger spaces, built-in security features, and bundled streaming perks (including Hulu and Paramount+). While the 5G backhaul ultimately dictates your top speed, Wi-Fi 7 can noticeably improve local latency and stability for gaming, video calls, and rooms far from the router.

Real-world performance and reliability in typical home use

Fixed wireless performance depends on your local 5G signal quality and network congestion. Independent testing firms such as Ookla and Opensignal have repeatedly recognized T-Mobile for 5G speed leadership in the US, and the company’s mid-band “Ultra Capacity 5G” now reaches hundreds of millions of people. In practical terms, households with a solid mid-band signal often see 150–300Mbps downloads, which is enough for several simultaneous 4K streams (each can require 25Mbps), large game downloads, cloud backups, and smart-home traffic.

Latency is competitive for most everyday tasks. Expect ping times that are generally higher than fiber but usable for gaming and video conferencing. Placement of the gateway matters: near a window facing the tower typically yields better results. If you rely on consistently high upload speeds for tasks like daily 4K livestreaming or frequent large file transfers, fiber remains the gold standard. For the vast majority of households, though, 5G fixed wireless now checks the right boxes for speed and convenience.

How it compares with cable and fiber internet costs

At $30 with an eligible voice line, T-Mobile undercuts many cable plans—even after introductory promos—and it does so without data caps. Cable can still offer steadier speeds in dense neighborhoods, and fiber outclasses both for symmetrical performance and ultra-low latency. But where fiber isn’t available or cable prices have crept beyond $70–$90 after promos expire, a $30 unlimited 5G plan is an attractive exit ramp.

The All-In plan’s Wi-Fi 7 gateway and included mesh unit also reduce the need for extra networking purchases, something cable and fiber providers often upcharge for through rented equipment or add-on extenders.

Fine print and eligibility for the $30 home internet

The $30 price applies after $20 in monthly bill credits and requires qualifying credit, a new home internet line, and an eligible postpaid voice line. If you recently canceled a T-Mobile internet line, you may need to reactivate it first. Bill credits can take up to two cycles to begin and will stop if you cancel lines or change plans, and some discounts cannot be combined. There’s typically a limit of one home internet line per account, and availability depends on network capacity at your address.

Who should consider T-Mobile’s $30 home internet deal

This deal is tailor-made for renters and homeowners in areas where fiber hasn’t arrived or cable pricing has ballooned, and for anyone who wants a fast, no-fuss setup without a technician visit. Remote workers, families juggling multiple 4K streams, and students should find performance ample—especially on the Amplify or All-In tiers—provided local 5G coverage is strong.

Before switching, use T-Mobile’s eligibility tool to confirm availability at your address, ask which gateway you’ll receive, and verify any bundled credits or streaming perks. If your home is well-covered by T-Mobile’s mid-band 5G, this $30 offer is one of the most compelling broadband values on the market right now.