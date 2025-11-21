T-Mobile Kills Apple TV Perk After Pricing Changes

T-Mobile is phasing out its long-running Apple TV On Us promotion, and it’s moving the cost of Apple’s streaming service back to customers. Rather than completely covering the subscription, the carrier pays only a portion of the monthly fee for up to six months before billing returns at Apple’s regular rate.

What Changes for T-Mobile Customers Under New Pricing

Subscribers who had already received Apple’s streaming service for free will be transitioned to a partial discount. In other words, T-Mobile is keeping the former $9.99 monthly price at bay for a brief six-month period, meaning customers are coasting along for six months paying more or less $3 a month in that time span. Thereafter, the subscription renews automatically at the full $12.99 per month ($119 per year for the annual plan) unless canceled.

The shift retains the artificial lift without obscuring the fact that streaming is more expensive. This step-down pricing was confirmed by T-Mobile in a customer service notice, and it is already reaching eligible lines through SMS.

Who Is Eligible and What to Expect with the Offer

The Apple TV offer and the new $3 bridge period are available to customers on select premium plans, including, but not limited to, the following:

Experience More

Experience Beyond

Go5G Plus

Go5G Next

Magenta MAX

Magenta Plus

ONE Plus

The discount is line-specific, so if your plan comes with it today, you’ll see the partial charge for six months and then the normal Apple price thereafter.

No action is necessary to transition, but those who would rather not pay can cancel a subscription before the full rate begins. Like many streaming promotions that are run through carriers, the service will not stop when the promotion ends — it is up to you to tell T-Mobile you no longer want it.

Why the Apple TV Perk Is Ending for T-Mobile Users

The move comes on the heels of Apple’s latest price hike, pushing the monthly cost from $9.99 to $12.99. T-Mobile will pay the historic part for a time, but it won’t soak up the whole subscription at the high price level. It’s a practical answer to increasing content costs across the streaming landscape.

Carriers have relied on streaming giveaways to differentiate premium wireless plans, but those perks are under pressure as platform prices rise. T-Mobile has also recently made some tweaks to the pricing of a select group of legacy wireless plans, hinting at a larger recalibration of bundled extras and long-term subsidies.

How It Fits Into Carrier Perks and Bundling Trends

Wireless providers are re-evaluating the economics of “free” content. Verizon has favored à la carte bundles and its +play marketplace, while T-Mobile has cycled perks like MLB.TV and limited-time streaming promotions. The wind is moving in one direction — toward discounts and promotions with expiration dates rather than open-ended giveaways, as streamers raise rates and licensing costs balloon.

Consumer behavior supports the shift. Leichtman Research Group and Antenna, research firms, have been following an increase in churn and self-care when it comes to subscriptions: Households now tend to subscribe to multiple services and toggle selectively between them depending on marquee shows or sports. There, a six-month soft landing at $3 is a nudge instead of an entirely permanent free ride.

What Apple TV Looks Like Now After Recent Changes

(Apple recently simplified its branding from Apple TV+ to Apple TV and has placed a premium on an ad-free experience.) Senior leaders, including Eddy Cue, have said the company doesn’t plan to launch an ad-supported tier. Apple also has signaled broader sports ambitions, bundling previously disparate offerings such as Major League Soccer and Formula 1 with Apple TV at no extra charge as it grows its slate.

The service’s catalog — think Slow Horses, The Morning Show, and breakout limited series — has expanded along with its price. T-Mobile customers will then have to ask themselves if that lineup is worth $3 and some change for a “limited time,” followed by the full price after a discount period.

If you’ve been binging on Apple’s originals on T-Mobile’s dime, prepare for a slow transition to paying out of pocket. Plan on paying $3 per month for six months, and then the regular $12.99 after that unless you cancel. The move represents a wider market reset on streaming perks — from “free forever” to timed discounts during which the meter is running and costs are only going up.