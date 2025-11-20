T-Mobile Free DoorDash DashPass and Pie Is Back!

T-Mobile is dishing out a seasonal deal on its Magenta plan that appeals exclusively to faithful customers: a complimentary DoorDash DashPass membership for an unspecified length of time and a free pie on the next eligible DoorDash grocery order above $12. It’s a limited, weeklong window of redemption—designed to assist in the holiday grocery rush while also serving as a kind of loyalty play from the carrier.

What the T-Mobile DoorDash DashPass Offer Includes

The headline perk is DashPass, DoorDash’s subscription benefit that waives delivery fees on qualifying orders and cuts service fees at thousands of restaurants and grocers. The carrier is framing the offer as “free for a limited time,” and in fact, it is free in terms of purchase price—if you claim the promo within the redemption window, I should clarify.

Customers who redeem the DashPass offer will also receive a free pie credit toward their next DoorDash grocery order, so long as the cart totals at least $12 before fees and taxes. Where and what you can shop also vary by participating store in your area, but the timing unmistakably corresponds to dessert tables nationwide.

Who Is Eligible and How the Limited-Time Offer Works

The offer is aimed at T-Mobile customers, and it’s only available for a single week when the promo period is live. Look, I’m suggesting a couple of line-level eligibility rules and a more-or-less standard one-per-line cap on these carrier perks.

Rewards are delivered through T-Mobile’s promotions channels, typically the T-Mobile Tuesdays app or a corresponding offer page. Customers are reportedly getting a prompt to link their mobile number to their DoorDash account in order to activate DashPass, which allows the grocery pie credit to show up at checkout on an eligible order. Like any of these time-limited promos, the sooner you claim it, the less likely you are to get caught in an inventory or capacity bottleneck.

Recently, some subscribers reported getting texts that their line was no longer eligible for a DashPass perk. T-Mobile described those notices as a mistake, and the return of this offer suggests some corrections have been made to underlying systems.

Why It Matters for T-Mobile and DoorDash

On the carrier side, it is another example of adding perks to wireless service to increase satisfaction and retention. T-Mobile has embraced that formula with repeat giveaways and third-party subscriptions, adding everyday value to the core network stuff.

DashPass is still a strong growth driver for DoorDash. These points are also backed up in company shareholder letters that have noted millions of members and higher order frequency among subscribers, which generally leads to larger basket size as well as sticky customers. Combining a membership giveaway with a grocery-specific offering is an astute nudge toward a category in which on-demand delivery has been growing rapidly, say industry trackers like NielsenIQ and retail analyst reports.

The value proposition is tangible. DashPass typically has a going rate of $9.99 per month, and grocery delivery fees can rise quickly during peak times. The addition of a free membership trial and dessert incentive could more than make up for the add-on charge to a weekly shop, particularly if households are hosting friends or family.

What to Watch Before You Check Out and Redeem

The offer is subject to your account’s eligibility and the specific DashPass term displayed at redemption. Ensure the pie credit shows in the DoorDash cart and that the grocery store you pick is participating in credits and DashPass benefits for your ZIP code.

Like all delivery promos, availability may differ by location and is subject to limits while supplies last. Taxes, tips, and some fees are not included as part of the promotion; be sure to check the order summary before you embark on your grocery run.

Bottom line: If you’re already a T-Mobile customer, this is an all-around easy win. Do it early in the DashPass trial’s one-week window, grab the free pie on your next grocery order, and milk the fee savings at one of the most spendy food-shopping times of year.