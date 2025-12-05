T-Mobile Collaborates With Baby Three For Exclusive Limited Plushies

And a limited run of blind box plushies in partnership with Baby Three is popping up at two high-traffic stores as collector command posts for the Un-carrier’s retail playbook, all playfully peppered with pop culture!

What’s in the Limited Drop of Baby Three Plushies

Featuring eight unique Baby Three plush designs, the partnership is on display at T-Mobile’s Times Square flagship and Alderwood Mall store in Seattle. Designed by K-pop entertainment company JYP Entertainment, the special edition physical emojis were created after Baby Three of the boy band Boy Story. The plushies are delivered from on-site vending machines for $25 per blind box, while they last.

Like most blind box releases, the selection is random, which is what makes them so exciting for collectors who like a surprise. There will also be in-person giveaways for customers at both sites, and the carrier plans to bring a few celebrities to keep energy high and lines moving.

Baby Three has generated momentum with lightning-fast drop boxes that frequently deplete in a matter of minutes, and the brand’s presence inside carrier stores is a significant crossover in both fandom and telecom retail space.

Why T-Mobile Is Embracing the Rise of Plush Culture

This is another example, for the Un-carrier, of programming beyond its typical weekly perks to create experiential moments. To that end, Times Square alone draws hundreds of thousands of pedestrians each day, according to the Times Square Alliance, providing a built-in stage and a constant stream of potential walk-ins.

The approach plays into an actual retail trend. The Toy Association’s awards for fan-favorite plush lines also underline the category’s cultural staying power, with Circana tallying strong, double-digit growth spurts in plush and collectibles over the last several years. By bringing a buzzy plush brand into stores, T-Mobile is going after collectors, families and younger shoppers who are responsive to limited drops — and the social shareability they bring.

It is also, metaphorically, a brand-fit play: T-Mobile has over 100 million customers in the U.S., and converting routine store visits into can’t-miss events helps bolster loyalty even as it introduces its stores to people who might not otherwise venture inside.

How To Get Your Hands On One Before They’re Gone

Lines are certain to form early and inventory will be limited. If you’re after a Baby Three blind box, my advice is to get there early and check when your preferred store opens — and have a backup plan if they sell out elsewhere before you arrive.

T-Mobile says the vending machines will serve on-site purchases, with staff pacing traffic and giveaways. Subscribers should also consult the T-Mobile app and the company’s social channels for any last-minute instructions, eligibility notes around deals or changes made to account for crowd control.

Collectors often arrange trades after such blind-box events — which is another reason these drops stir up community buzz. If you’re looking for one of eight different designs, say so, and maybe try linking up with local fan groups to better your odds once the boxes are pried open.

The Bigger Picture for Carrier Retail Strategies

Telecom stores have become more than just transactional counters — but experiential hubs that host product demos, live activations and now culture-forward collabs.

The latest proof that Telus gets the new retail game is its partnership with Toronto-based plush pillows and sweatshirt label Smiley.

Plush vending machines inside carrier locations may be whimsical, but they’re part of a larger playbook: build a reason to visit, reward your loyal customers and catch the wave of pop-collectible trends.

If the turnout does indeed reflect the velocity of Baby Three’s recent sell-outs, this partnership is likely to become a blueprint for more time-limited drops in T-Mobile’s premium stores — and a reminder that even in an app-driven age, scarcity and surprise still get people coming through the doors.