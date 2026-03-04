T-Mobile Brings Back Free MLB.TV Access for Customers

T-Mobile is reviving one of its most popular perks, giving eligible customers full-season access to MLB.TV at no extra cost. The offer unlocks out-of-market Major League Baseball games streamed through the MLB app, a package that typically runs about $150 for the season. It’s a straightforward win for baseball fans and another example of how the carrier leans on premium content to keep customers engaged.

Who Gets It and How to Redeem the MLB.TV Offer

Most postpaid T-Mobile customers qualify, and Metro by T-Mobile subscribers on eligible plans are also included. Redemption happens inside the T Life app during a limited sign-up window, with the app clearly flagging the offer when it’s live. Once you claim it, MLB.TV is activated under your MLB account and can be watched anywhere the MLB app is available.

Expect the usual one-code-per-account setup. If you manage multiple lines under one T-Mobile account, the MLB.TV benefit typically applies once to the account holder’s MLB credentials. Business lines on qualifying plans may be eligible as well, but the cleanest path is to check the T Life app or T-Mobile’s official MLB page for plan-specific fine print.

What You Get With MLB.TV: Features and Supported Devices

MLB.TV, operated by MLB Advanced Media, streams every out-of-market regular season game live and on demand, with home and away broadcasts, in-game stats, and DVR-style controls. Fans can also switch to radio audio, catch condensed game recaps, and dive into full replays shortly after the final out. The service runs on iOS and Android devices, popular streaming boxes like Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV, many smart TVs, and web browsers.

Local and national blackout rules still apply. If your local club is playing, you won’t get that specific game live in your market through MLB.TV, though replays typically unlock after the game ends. Postseason streaming is separate and usually requires a participating pay-TV login. For cord-cutters focused on out-of-market teams or transplants following their hometown club from afar, MLB.TV is still the gold standard.

Why T-Mobile Keeps Betting on Major League Baseball

This is more than a feel-good freebie. Sports rights are a proven retention tool: live games drive habitual viewing and reduce the urge to churn. Analysts at Deloitte and Parks Associates have repeatedly pointed to sports as a core lever for keeping subscribers inside an ecosystem, and T-Mobile has leaned into that reality for years with a rotating cast of high-profile perks. With a customer base topping 100 million nationwide, even a modest uptick in engagement can move the needle on loyalty metrics.