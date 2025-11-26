Sylvox Black Friday Discount Prices on Outdoor TVs

Sylvox is offering a rare run of discounts across its outdoor TV range, and there’s no better time to upgrade a patio, deck or poolside space with a screen engineered for the elements.

The latest round of discounts from the brand covers everything from full-sun displays to entry-level shaded models, in some cases with deep cuts on models that span from 43 inches up to 75 inches.

Unlike recycled indoor sets, these are designed for outdoor use year-round, relying on weatherproofing and eliminating heat dissipation concerns. That’s a combination that usually pushes outdoor TVs up into the land of premium, and is why a sale like this can substantially alter the value calculus for homeowners considering backyard entertainment upgrades.

Full-sun outdoor flagship: Sylvox Pool Pro 2.0

The Pool Pro 2.0 is the headliner for zero-shade, all-day glare spots. Its 2,000-nit panel is six to eight times brighter than the average indoor TV, a level that falls into commercial-display territory and helps maintain contrast in midday sunlight. You still get 4K, wide viewing angles, Google TV—not Android TV, although the difference is immaterial here—Dolby Atmos support, and an IP55 rating against weather: rain, dust, and temperature from minus 22 degrees to 122.

The 43-inch Pool Pro 2.0 is on sale for $1,326; larger 55-inch and 65-inch versions are also on sale. If you are open to the sky, this is the set built to be seen; it doesn’t need a shade sail or enclosure.

Semi-shaded patios: Sylvox Deck Pro 2.0 highlights

The Deck Pro 2.0 is for semi-shaded spots where brightness counts but full-sun durability isn’t a must-have. Its 1,000-nit panel is intended for covered patios and decks that receive a little sun during the day while packing all the category essentials: 4K output, a 178-degree viewing angle for group watching, an all-metal IP55 housing, and a wide operating temperature range.

The 65-inch Deck Pro 2.0 falls to $1,899, and the larger 75-inch model also gets a modest trim. For a great many households, this is the sweet-spot pick: it hits all the right notes between size, brightness, and price without lavishing you with full-sun muscle that you don’t need.

120Hz outdoor gaming and sports: Gaming Series deals

If motion handling is your top concern, the Gaming Series ramps up to a 120Hz refresh rate and low input lag with variable refresh support via FreeSync Premium Pro to boot. Those specs are uncommon outside and translate to a smoother side of fast action for console gaming, not to mention live sports, than you’d get from a run-of-the-mill 60Hz panel. Brightness stays solid at 1,000 nits, supported by IP55 weatherproofing and waterproof speakers.

The 65-inch Gaming Series model falls to $2,399 with similar savings on the 55- and 43-inch sizes. For those who value response and motion clarity as much as they do durability, it’s the top pick of the lineup.

Shaded spaces on a budget: Sylvox Patio Series guide

The Patio Series offers the most affordable entry point to a permanent outdoor fixture. Featuring a 700-nit high-transmittance LED panel, it’s calibrated for shaded or low-glare environments — think covered porches and pergolas. It keeps outdoor cred like an IP55 rating, remote, waterproof speakers, and scratch-resistant casing, and Google TV is onboard for streaming apps.

The 50-inch Patio model costs $1,099 with additional savings on the 43-inch and 65-inch models. For a lot of households that don’t get direct sun, it’s a pragmatic and budget-friendly step up from hauling out an indoor TV.

How these outdoor TV discounts stack up today

Outdoor TVs are expensive, in part because they address three difficult problems at once: brightness, durability, and tolerance for temperature. Average living-room sets hit about 300–600 nits, based on measurements collected by reviewers throughout the TV business — and bright outdoor scenes can easily require 1,000–2,000 nits to stay legible. IP ratings, set under the IEC 60529 standard, vouch for dust and water jet resistance — a key piece of protection if a screen is going to live next to sprinklers or a pool.

Against that grimness, these prices look good. The equivalent brightness and weatherized models from reputable outdoor brands often fall in the multi-thousand-dollar range — especially for full-sun or high-refresh panels. Industry trackers like Circana have long tracked ambitious investment in outdoor living spaces, and this kind of value-style deal has a way of quickening the pace on plans to build out al fresco media zones.

Buying and installation tips for outdoor televisions

Match the model to your light: Pool Pro 2.0 (full sun), Deck Pro 2.0 (partial sun), and Patio Series (shaded).

If sports and gaming are important, the 120Hz Gaming Series pays for itself with smoother motion.

Use weatherproof mounts, a GFCI-protected outlet, and outdoor-rated HDMI runs or conduit to keep seals intact and rein in corrosion.

Finally, plan audio. Built-in speakers are handy, but a compatible outdoor soundbar can provide more clarity, especially in the face of ambient noise intrinsic to open spaces. Thanks to the current markdowns, there may even be room in your budget for some sound-improving accessories or a protective cover that’ll add years to the TV’s lifespan.