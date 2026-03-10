Surveys Find Galaxy S23 Owners Holding Off On S26

New user polls suggest a cool reception to Samsung’s latest flagships among existing owners, with many Galaxy S23 users saying they’re not ready to leap to the Galaxy S26 just yet. In one survey focused on S23 Ultra owners, almost 45% said they plan to stick with their phone, roughly a quarter said trade-in value would decide it, and only about three in ten committed to upgrading. A second poll of broader S23 series owners delivered an even starker verdict, with about two-thirds saying the jump to S26 isn’t worth it based on what’s changed.

Across more than 5,000 votes in that second poll, the throughline is clear: perceived gains over three years feel incremental, not transformative. That sentiment tracks with a market where premium phones are already very good, and the burden of proof for upgrades has moved higher.

What the Polls Reveal About Galaxy S23 to S26 Upgrades

The Ultra-centric survey shows a split decision even among power users. While the Galaxy S26 Ultra touts a brighter 10-bit display with a built-in privacy mode, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, faster charging, and One UI 8.5 with expanded Galaxy AI tools, nearly half of S23 Ultra owners still prefer to hold. The second-largest group is waiting to see if trade-in deals sweeten the pot, underscoring how pricing levers can make or break upgrade intent.

The second poll—focused on S23 and S23 Plus owners—didn’t factor in trade-ins and produced a clearer no-go. Around two-thirds said the upgrade isn’t compelling right now, while roughly a third are ready to switch. These are directional snapshots rather than scientific studies, but with thousands of votes they capture a mood that Samsung has to reckon with.

Why Galaxy S23 Owners Are Waiting to Upgrade to S26

Owners report that their S23 devices still feel fast, take sharp photos, and hold up well day-to-day. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the S23 remains a strong performer, and image quality differences versus newer models are subtler than spec sheets imply. Charging speeds on the non-Ultra models continue to lag behind some rivals, dulling the sense of progress.

Software longevity also blunts urgency. The S23 line still has at least one major Android update in the pipeline along with ongoing security support, keeping phones feeling current. Meanwhile, many headline AI features debuting on the S26 are either non-essential for some users or increasingly available across Android via Google’s services, reducing the perception of exclusivity.

Even genuine S26 perks—like a slimmer, lighter Ultra, camera refinements, and the privacy display—may not cross the threshold from “nice-to-have” to “must-have” for those whose S23 already checks the core boxes.

The Trade-In and Total Cost Equation for Galaxy Upgrades

Where interest exists, it often hinges on economics. Shoppers weighing an S26 commonly cite aggressive trade-in credits from Samsung and carriers, which can flip a lukewarm upgrade into a justifiable one. Without those incentives, the price-to-benefit ratio looks tougher, especially for users not chasing every spec bump.

Analysts at firms like Counterpoint Research and IDC have documented a steady lengthening of smartphone replacement cycles, now frequently stretching past three years in mature markets. That dovetails with what these polls show: buyers are optimizing for total cost of ownership—battery health, resale value, and software runway—rather than calendar-year cadence.

Anecdotally, some would-be upgraders point to universal reasons that apply to any cycle: worsening battery life, the lure of longer software support on new models, or a particularly strong promotional window. Those aren’t S26-specific motivators as much as evergreen triggers to reset the clock.

What These Survey Results May Mean for Samsung’s Strategy

This isn’t a sign that Samsung misfired; it’s a sign the flagship market has matured. When last year’s premium phone already delivers headroom, convincing satisfied owners to move requires either a step-change feature or unbeatable economics. Incrementalism keeps the line consistent but naturally narrows the pool of immediate upgraders.

Strategically, the company can lean on two levers. First, push irresistible trade-ins and financing to compress the gap between “want” and “worth it.” Second, ensure the newest AI and privacy features feel differentiated in daily use, not just in demos, so the value pops within the first week of ownership.

For now, the takeaway from these surveys is straightforward: Galaxy S23 owners largely feel well served and are comfortable waiting another cycle. The S26 family may still win converts through deals and carriers, but absent a clear, lived leap, many loyalists appear content to sit tight and see what comes next.