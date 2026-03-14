Survey Finds Most Americans Wary of Data Centers

If you’re uneasy about what data centers mean for your bills, your neighborhood, or the planet, you’re not alone. A new Pew Research Center survey of roughly 8,500 U.S. adults finds that skepticism outweighs optimism on several fronts, especially among people who say they’ve heard a lot about data centers. The findings land as cloud computing and AI fuel a wave of new facilities—and new questions—across the country.

What the Pew Research Center poll shows about data centers

Americans are far more likely to say data centers are bad for the environment than good: 39% versus 4%, according to Pew. On home energy costs, 38% say data centers have a negative impact versus just 6% who see a positive one. Quality of life in nearby communities also skews negative, with 30% citing harm versus 6% perceiving benefits.

Views are more mixed on economics. A quarter of respondents (25%) judged data centers more harmful than beneficial for local jobs, while 15% said the opposite. On taxes, 23% believed data centers boost local revenue, compared with 12% who saw a negative effect—an acknowledgment that big server farms can be significant property-tax payers in some counties.

Politics matter, too. Pew found Democrats are more likely than Republicans to say data centers are mostly bad for the environment (50% vs. 31%), for home energy costs (44% vs. 33%), and for local quality of life (37% vs. 24%). And a notable twist: those who have heard “a lot” about data centers are consistently more likely to see negative impacts across every category than those who’ve heard only “a little.”

Energy and environmental impacts of U.S. data centers

The energy footprint driving these worries is real, though its consequences vary by region. The International Energy Agency estimates global data center electricity consumption could reach 620–1,050 terawatt-hours by 2026, roughly doubling from 2022 levels if AI and crypto growth stay hot. In the U.S., grid operators from Northern Virginia to parts of Texas have flagged rising load tied to data centers and AI clusters, prompting new transmission plans and, in some places, interconnection delays.

But electricity bills are complicated. Research from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory notes that retail rates hinge on many factors—fuel prices, utility investments, market design—not just demand. In some cases, large, well-managed data center loads can even help stabilize rates by providing steady offtake or agreeing to demand response during peaks.

Water is increasingly in focus. Many facilities use evaporative cooling that can draw millions of gallons per day during hot spells. Microsoft reported a 34% year-over-year jump in water use in 2022, citing rapid AI buildout in its sustainability reporting, and Google has disclosed multibillion-gallon annual consumption across its portfolio. In response, operators are expanding air-cooled designs, tapping reclaimed water, and moving load to cooler climates or regions with lower water stress.

Environmental debates are not just American. Grid strain has led to connection limits for new data centers around Dublin, while Dutch municipalities have at times paused hyperscale approvals to reassess land and resource impacts. These examples inform U.S. planning boards now weighing similar trade-offs.

How data centers affect local communities, jobs, and taxes

Residents near proposed campuses often cite noise from rooftop equipment, truck traffic during construction, and emissions from diesel backup generators. Communities also push for aesthetic buffers, curfews, and stronger air-quality and stormwater protections as conditions of approval.

The economics are nuanced. Construction can support thousands of short-term jobs and sizable contracts for local trades. After opening, however, a single hyperscale campus may employ only dozens to low hundreds of permanent staff—high-skilled roles, but far fewer per acre than manufacturing or logistics. On the flip side, property and equipment taxes can be a windfall: officials in data center hubs such as Loudoun County, Virginia, report hundreds of millions of dollars in annual local revenue from the sector. Incentive deals—tax abatements, infrastructure support—remain contentious, with watchdogs urging more transparency and clawbacks tied to actual performance.

The survey’s mixed read on jobs and taxes reflects these on-the-ground realities: big checks for local coffers, limited long-term headcount, and real—if manageable—externalities that neighbors want addressed.

What comes next for data centers, utilities, and communities

The path forward is already taking shape. Utilities and grid operators are fast-tracking transmission and exploring cleaner on-site generation, while some data centers are piloting “grid-interactive” operations that throttle noncritical workloads during peaks. The U.S. Department of Energy is pushing best practices through its Better Buildings initiatives and Data Center Energy Practitioner program, aiming to tighten efficiency beyond the industry’s standard PUE metrics.

Operators are also looking to co-locate with abundant renewables, sign 24/7 carbon-free energy contracts, and—in colder climates—pipe server waste heat to nearby buildings, a model used in parts of Scandinavia. Chipmakers are racing to improve performance per watt for AI accelerators, which could blunt load growth even as compute demand rises.

For communities, the lesson from the Pew survey is clear: public confidence will hinge on concrete safeguards and benefits. Expect tougher siting rules, clearer water and energy disclosures, community benefit agreements, and a sharper focus on repowering backup generation with cleaner fuels. If companies can show measurable progress on these fronts, the next round of polling may look very different.