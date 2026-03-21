Surfshark VPN three-year Starter plan drops to $67

Surfshark is running a standout promotion for new users, dropping its three-year Starter plan to roughly the price of a single month at some rivals. Apply coupon code VPN20 at checkout and the total falls to about $67, an 80% cut from the regular $430 list price.

What this Surfshark Starter deal actually includes

The Starter tier covers unlimited devices under one account, which is still unusual in the VPN market where many services cap simultaneous connections at five to 10. You get access to 3,200+ servers in 100 countries, AES-256-GCM encryption, a Kill Switch to block traffic if the tunnel drops, and CleanWeb to filter ads, trackers, and known malware domains.

Protocol options include WireGuard, OpenVPN, and IKEv2. WireGuard is prized for its modern cryptography and lean codebase, often delivering faster throughput and lower latency than older protocols—helpful for streaming, cloud gaming, and large downloads.

The price breakdown and why it’s noteworthy

At about $67 for 36 months, this works out to roughly $1.86 per month. For context, leading VPNs commonly charge $12 to $13 for a single month-to-month plan, with long-term bundles falling in the $3 to $6 range when discounted. That makes this one of the most aggressive multi-year offers currently circulating.

Unlimited device coverage increases the value further for households with many phones, laptops, tablets, and smart TVs. By comparison, popular competitors typically allow between 6 and 10 simultaneous connections, which can force account juggling or add-on costs.

Security and privacy credentials you should know

Surfshark states a strict no-logs policy that has been independently audited by Deloitte, which examined server configurations and internal processes to verify that activity data isn’t retained. The company also says its infrastructure runs on RAM-only servers, meaning configurations are written to volatile memory rather than hard drives to reduce residual data risk during maintenance or seizure.

On the technical front, Surfshark uses Perfect Forward Secrecy to rotate encryption keys, limiting the blast radius if a single session key is ever compromised. Advanced features include MultiHop for routing traffic through two VPN servers and obfuscation modes designed to disguise VPN signatures on restrictive networks.

Real-world VPN use cases for travel, work, and streaming

Travelers often rely on VPNs to reduce exposure on public Wi-Fi and to access accounts that might otherwise be flagged abroad. Remote workers benefit from encrypted tunnels that protect credentials and files when connecting to cloud apps from coffee shops or hotels. Streamers use location-shifting to reach content libraries while away from home, though availability can vary and may be restricted by service terms.

Because one account spans unlimited devices, a single subscription can protect the phones and laptops in a family, plus media boxes like Apple TV or Fire TV via router-level installation. WireGuard’s speed advantage frequently makes a difference for 4K streaming and big OS updates where every megabit counts.

How Surfshark’s Starter plan compares to rival VPNs

Feature-for-feature, the package is competitive with top-tier services. The global network size—3,200+ servers in 100 countries—sits near the high end for geographic diversity. Unlimited simultaneous connections remain a differentiator against large brands that still cap usage. Independent audits, which have become table stakes among leading VPNs, align Surfshark with peers that have opened their infrastructure to outside scrutiny.

If you need extras like built-in antivirus, identity monitoring, or dedicated IPs, Surfshark offers higher bundles beyond the Starter plan at additional cost. For most people focused on secure browsing, streaming, and travel, the Starter tier covers the essentials.

The fine print to read before you check out

This promotion applies to new users only, and licenses must typically be redeemed within a set window following purchase. The $67 total relies on entering coupon code VPN20 at checkout, so don’t skip that step. As with most multi-year VPN deals, the initial term is deeply discounted and renewal pricing reverts to standard rates unless you change plans or cancel before renewal.

Availability of specific streaming platforms, P2P servers, and specialized locations can change over time due to licensing and network adjustments. It’s wise to test your top use cases during the money-back period to ensure performance meets your expectations.

Bottom line: exceptional value if you commit long term

For buyers willing to commit long term, this is a timely chance to lock in a full-featured VPN for less than $2 per month. Unlimited device support, a broad 100-country footprint, modern protocols like WireGuard, and independent privacy audits make the $67 with code VPN20 an easy recommendation for anyone prioritizing value without sacrificing core security.