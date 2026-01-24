Surfshark VPN Offers $84 Three-Year Unlimited Plan

Surfshark is running a standout promotion on its Starter plan, dropping the price to $83.99 for three years of service. That works out to roughly $2.33 per month for a full-featured VPN that covers unlimited devices on a single account—an aggressive price point that undercuts many rivals while packing in robust security and everyday conveniences.

What the $84 Surfshark VPN deal includes for three years

The plan brings core protections like AES-256 encryption, private DNS on every server, and support for modern protocols including WireGuard, IKEv2, and OpenVPN. Surfshark operates more than 3,200 servers in around 100 countries, with 10 Gbps upgrades at many locations to help reduce congestion and stabilize speeds during peak hours.

CleanWeb blocks ads, trackers, and known malware domains before they load, and it can suppress cookie pop-ups for cleaner browsing. There’s also a Kill Switch to prevent data leaks if the VPN drops, and MultiHop routes traffic through two servers for an extra layer of privacy when you need it. Crucially, one subscription works on unlimited devices—phones, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and even routers—so you can set it and forget it across the whole household.

Why unlimited devices matter for households and travel

Modern households juggle phones, work and personal laptops, tablets, streaming boxes, and gaming consoles—often a dozen or more endpoints. Many VPNs cap simultaneous connections at five to 10, which forces trade-offs or extra accounts. Surfshark’s unlimited device policy removes that friction, making it easier to keep every screen protected, including family members’ devices and travel gear.

For smart TVs and consoles that don’t support VPN apps, Surfshark’s Smart DNS and router-level setup provide workarounds. That flexibility is helpful for streaming while traveling or securing devices that never leave your living room.

Privacy technologies and independent audit highlights

Surfshark maintains a strict no-logs policy, and its adherence to that policy has been independently audited by Deloitte, a notable signal for privacy-conscious buyers. The service also uses RAM-only servers, which are designed to wipe data on reboot and reduce the risk of persistent logs on physical disks.

WireGuard—a modern, efficient protocol favored by many security researchers—helps Surfshark deliver strong speeds with up-to-date cryptography. Private DNS on each server minimizes third-party exposure, and features like MultiHop and a Kill Switch give power users more control. Privacy advocates such as the Electronic Frontier Foundation consistently recommend using a VPN on untrusted networks, and this bundle equips you for that scenario without complexity.

Performance, streaming access, and everyday speeds

In everyday use, the speed story hinges on protocol choice, server load, and your ISP. WireGuard typically yields the fastest results, and Surfshark’s 10 Gbps backbone upgrades are designed to keep throughput high enough for 4K streaming, video calls, and large downloads. Split tunneling, available on supported platforms, lets you route sensitive apps through the VPN while leaving low-risk traffic on your regular connection.

As with any VPN, streaming access can vary over time as services update their blocks and policies. Results are often best when you try several nearby servers and keep the app up to date. For travelers, the global network footprint provides multiple options to maintain stable connections on hotel or airport Wi-Fi.

Price outlook, renewal terms, and how it compares

At $83.99 for three years, this deal is roughly 80% off Surfshark’s listed MSRP of $430 for the same term. Many premium VPNs hover around $3–$5 per month on comparable multi-year promotions, so $2.33 per month is notably aggressive given the unlimited device policy and the breadth of features included.

As always, check renewal terms: introductory bundles typically revert to standard pricing after the initial period. If you value predictable costs, set a reminder to review the plan near the end of the term.

Who should grab this deal and why it makes sense

This offer makes sense for remote workers hopping between home and public Wi-Fi, frequent travelers who need consistent connections abroad, students on campus networks, and families with many devices. It also fits anyone who wants a long runway without monthly bills or connection caps.

A VPN isn’t a cure-all—you still need strong passwords and good security hygiene—but at this price, Surfshark’s three-year plan delivers a rare mix of value, speed, and verified privacy safeguards. If you’ve been waiting for a comprehensive, install-and-forget VPN that covers everything you own, this is the moment to lock it in.