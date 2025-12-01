Surfshark One Antivirus Down 88% in Cyber Monday Sale

Surfshark’s all-in-one security suite is receiving a Cyber Monday trim to its price with the Surfshark One Antivirus plan being slashed by 88% down to $2.19 per month over a 27-month period. That equates to about $59 for over two years of protection — a savings of more than $400, based on the regular rate.

The offer is obviously aimed at holiday shoppers eager to secure their gadgets during the busiest — and riskiest — online buying season. With active malware detection, a full-on VPN, and breach monitoring included in just one subscription, this is one of the best value plays we’ve seen from a mainstream security provider this year.

What’s Included in the Surfshark One Bundle

Surfshark One encompasses four platforms: real-time antivirus scanning, the use of a VPN, data breach alerts, and a private search tool.

The antivirus module sweeps apps, downloads, and files in real time for malware, ransomware, spyware, and attempted phishing payloads before they run. Its cloud-powered engine quickly refreshes the threat database each time you boot up and accesses evidence of new threats almost every three hours, ensuring that you have the latest threat definitions and updates always.

The VPN provides encrypted tunnels and IP masking for streaming, commuting, or banking, with the service claiming that it now keeps no logs on user activity (lots of bad press around those “zero-logs” claims). Breach alerts track exposed email addresses and passwords, which allows for an early warning to rotate credentials if your data crops up in a leak.

The math is simple at $2.19 per month for 27 months: you pay about $59 total. If that’s 12% of the regular rate, implied total cost is roughly $493 over the term, which lines up with the headline discount “save over $400.”

Why This Matters for Holiday Shoppers Right Now

Cybercriminals reliably follow the money. The F.B.I.’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, known as IC3, recorded over $12 billion in cyber-enabled losses last year, and phishing continued to be the most reported grievance. According to an independent study, “2019 Data Breach Investigations Report,” sponsored by Verizon, the overwhelming majority of breaches — 68% — still result from a compromise involving employees (phishing links, etc.), large increases in stolen credentials and social attacks each increased year over year.

One risk profile that explains the demand for a layered suite. Real-time antivirus can intercept malicious attachments and installers; the VPN provides protection on public Wi-Fi at airports, coffee shops, and the like; breach monitoring makes sure you respond immediately if a retailer or service you use is compromised. Security researchers and groups including the Anti-Phishing Working Group have reported that the volume and complexity of phishing campaigns spike around sales events — just at a time when many are hunting for deals.

Performance and Privacy Notes for Surfshark One

Cloud-assisted scanning is meant to minimize system impact by pushing signature updates and some of the analysis work out to the cloud, which can be useful on older laptops or if you’re running a half dozen other apps. For the VPN end of it, Surfshark advertises an independently audited no-logs policy reviewed by Deloitte, which is a nice touch for the privacy-focused who don’t want browsing metadata stored by their provider.

Practical setup tips:

Enable automatic startup for both antivirus and VPN.

Turn on phishing and web protection under antivirus settings.

Enable breach monitoring for all primary email addresses.

Set weekly and monthly quick scans; the overhead of incremental scans is almost negligible compared to the added confidence.

How the Price Compares to Similar Security Bundles

In general, purchasing a reputable VPN for home use and antivirus software separately is going to cost you somewhere in the range of $60–$100 per year for the VPN and between $40–$80 per year for an antivirus suite on multi-year plans. Over two years, that can easily add up to between $200 and $300 — without breach monitoring or private search. This Cyber Monday pricing slashes that by a mile while still picking up essentials, which is why it’s attracting interest from budget hunters and families adding multiple devices.

Who Will Benefit Most From This Discounted Plan

Regular travelers and remote workers flocking to hotel or café Wi-Fi get instant value from encrypted VPN sessions along with phishing protection. Families with lots of devices like having a single plan that will cover phones, tablets, and laptops. Students and bargain hunters who are the most likely to click on timed offers get a shield against malicious lookalike sites and weaponized downloads.

Bottom line: a strong Cyber Monday security deal

A stand-out Cyber Monday play is an 88% price fall to $2.19 per month for 27 months, for a combined security suite offering.

With real-time antivirus, a full-featured VPN, and breach alerts as part of one subscription, Surfshark One offers comprehensive coverage at a price that’s tough to beat at the moment. As with any long commitment, make sure to check on renewal terms before you buy — but if you’ve been waiting to fortify your defenses, this is a good time.