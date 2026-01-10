Surfshark: 3-Year VPN Plan for $67.19 with Code

Another great VPN deal on offer this week: enter the code SURF at checkout and you can get Surfshark’s three-year Starter Plan for just $67.19.

Count that out at the current rate, and you get about $1.86 a month for a full-featured virtual private network, one with a price tag that bests most popular competitors but retains all of its core security and performance features.

If you’ve grown weary of expensive, month-to-month subscriptions, this long-term offer achieves predictable costs, wide-ranging device support and the feature set from a reputable provider that experienced users should expect.

What the Surfshark three-year Starter Plan deal includes

The Starter Plan includes Surfshark VPN on unlimited devices at the same time.

This unlimited device policy is still rare in the category, with many rivals limiting use to between five and 10 devices.

Surfshark boasts a network of more than 3,200 servers in 100-plus countries, and offers you an almost limitless number of locations to connect to for faster local routing or to region-shift while traveling. The service uses modern, performance-optimized protocols — WireGuard is available, for instance, as well as IKEv2 and OpenVPN to ensure compatibility.

It comes with AES-256 encryption, a kill switch to ensure that traffic is only ever routed through the VPN connection and CleanWeb (an ad blocker) to block malware or phishing sites. More advanced users will love the Bypasser (split tunneling) feature that allows some things — specific apps or websites, say — to operate outside of the VPN, and MultiHop connections which send your traffic through two different VPN servers for even more obfuscation.

How the Surfshark three-year price compares today

Available for around $1.86 per month ($67.19 in total) when you sign up for three years, this promo price is well beneath the usual going rate of a month-to-month VPN service, usually in the range of $10–$13 with bigger providers. Even multi-year VPN promos usually hover around $2 and $3 per month, so this is one of the lowest headline rates that we’ve seen from a big-name provider.

The savings are most enticing for households or high-use customers that like having unlimited connections and stream on multiple devices. Distributed over a family’s phones, laptops and media players, the effective price is small for each device compared with shelling out money for multiple separate accounts.

Security and privacy features that are important

Surfshark, too, has recently improved in ways that matter more than price. The company runs a server network explicitly designed for RAM-only operation, where data is erased upon reboot and server-side logs are not saved. Its no-logs policy has been verified through an independent audit by Deloitte, giving third-party assurance of its privacy promises.

On the protocol side, WireGuard offers better performance as compared to legacy protocols in independent testing conducted by security researchers and network engineers, which will reduce the performance impact some people experience when using a VPN. It also comes built-in with IPv6 leak protection, private DNS on each server and two-factor authentication for accounts to secure access.

Where a VPN makes day-to-day sense at home and away

For travelers, wide server coverage is handy for maintaining access to favorite services and news sites when you’re abroad, although what’s available can vary by location and platforms are vigilant about enforcing regional restrictions. On public Wi-Fi — airports, cafes, hotels — an encrypted tunnel cuts down on the risks of reading on shared networks.

At home, a VPN can provide an extra layer of privacy from your ISP or restrict profiling by hiding your IP address. CleanWeb’s tracker and ad blocking can also minimize clutter and reduce the attack surface from malicious ad domains, but it’s best suited to be used in concert with a reputable browser and up-to-date software.

What to know before you buy this Surfshark Starter Plan

This deal is on Surfshark’s Starter Plan, which verges more on the VPN side of things. Surfshark’s larger packages (including subscriptions that include antivirus and data-breach alerts) are separate offers. The company markets a 30-day money-back guarantee on new subscriptions, which is a pretty common protection in the industry.

When you go to checkout, apply coupon code SURF for this price; the deal is part of a promotion and can expire (or sell out) at any time. Rates for renewal terms tend to be higher, so mark your calendar and come back in three years to start shopping around again. Make sure to always adhere to the local laws and the terms of service for any streaming service that you want to use, especially if you plan on viewing content in different regions.