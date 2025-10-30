Students get 20% off The Brick productivity tool with verification

Students Get 20% Off The Brick Productivity Tool

Students looking for a simple way to reduce phone distractions now have a straightforward option. The Brick, a touch-to-activate device that locks down distracting apps, is 20% off for verified students—bringing the price to $47.20 from $59 and saving $11.80.

Beyond the discount, The Brick approaches focus differently, making it one of a kind. Instead of relying only on self-control or settings buried in apps, you tap your phone on the device and your preprogrammed locks engage. It sets a clear boundary between focus time and free time.

What The Brick Productivity Tool Does and How It Works

The Brick is a small puck with a companion app for both iOS and Android. One tap activates it for a set period, enforcing blocks on selected apps—such as social media, sports, or anything else that pulls you away from productive work.

Set these rules once, then use the physical token to reinforce them. That’s the point—the physical cue matters. Behavioral research suggests that adding a bit of friction to temptations and removing friction from good habits can significantly improve outcomes. With The Brick, focus mode becomes a simple, repeatable habit.

How to claim the 20% student discount for The Brick

To get the 20% student discount, verify your eligibility through Student Beans. Signing up is free and as simple as email; once your enrollment is confirmed, you’ll receive a unique discount code. At checkout, apply the code to see the price drop to $47.20. Most accredited institutions are supported, and verification typically takes only a few minutes. On the practical side, you can use the code immediately and set up your app blocks right after unboxing.

Digital distractions are a major study killer. RescueTime recently reported that people use their phones for an average of about three hours a day, based on tracked habits. The Pew Research Center has also reported high social media use among children and young adults. Even saving a few hours per week can make a difference for students juggling lectures, labs, and part-time jobs. As a University of Texas at Austin researcher noted, placing a physical gate between you and the apps most likely to hijack your attention conserves your ability to focus on tasks that matter, like solving problems and revising drafts. The Brick does precisely that.

For many people, a 50-minute library sprint works well. Press The Brick to block TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram for those minutes, then take a five- to ten-minute break. Having a short activation sequence that lasts only a few seconds turns starting a study session into a repeatable loop rather than a one-off promise.

Pricing comparisons and who benefits from using The Brick

For students, at $47.20, The Brick is a one-time purchase that can match or beat subscription blockers. Services like Freedom cost around $40 per year; premium options like Opal are closer to $60 per year; and Forest, an app-only option, costs $1.99. Apple’s Screen Time and Android’s Digital Wellbeing are free but rely on self-discipline and configuration. The Brick adds a physical trigger, making it harder to justify a “quick check” during a Zoom session because you’d have to stand up and move to your phone. That small bit of friction can break the loop and help you get back to work without another monthly payment.

Who benefits most: Students who fall into infinite scroll during lectures, studio hours, or late-night writing sessions. It can also help in shared study rooms where a single tap sets the tone for others. Some students with ADHD find that clear cues and fixed routines help. It isn’t a cure-all—the companion app lets you choose which apps to block and for how long, set an emergency bypass for calls, and enable a message if needed—so you can tailor rules that actually stick.

For $47.20 after the 20% discount, The Brick is a real productivity bargain for the campus audience. Using behavioral design, The Brick’s simple tap-to-block method combines proven techniques with the tools most people already use. Whether you’re on iOS or Android, you can turn focus from a wish into a routine without a subscription weighing down your budget.