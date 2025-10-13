Sticking With Windows 10: What You Need to Know

If you’re not champing at the bit to upgrade to Windows 11, you’re in good company. Windows 10 still runs on a vast majority of PCs worldwide, and many machines don’t satisfy Windows 11’s hardware requirements. You can stick with Windows 10, but doing so safely now requires you to make a plan, spend some money and maintain discipline.

What End of Support Actually Means for Windows 10

End of support refers to when Microsoft stops sending security updates or regular bug fixes for Windows 10. The operating system does not become inoperable, but newly unearthed vulnerabilities will no longer be fixed by Microsoft. That risk only gets worse over time as attackers reverse-engineer old fixes and hunt for unpatched code. Agencies like CISA regularly caution that unsupported systems are more vulnerable to compromise.

That hasn’t stopped a lot of people from sticking around. Independent web analytics vendors have pegged Windows 10 as the owner of a majority of Windows market share through this year, demonstrating how large the installed base still is. Enterprises generally budget multiseason shifts, but home users tend to wait until hardware breakdown is inescapable.

Your Realistic Options If You Stay on Windows 10 for Now

There are three ways in which you can go: pay for Extended Security Updates (ESU); double down on third‑party defences and hardening; or replace Windows with a supported alternative for older hardware, such as a mainline Linux distribution. Each has its trade-offs in terms of cost, complexity and ease of use.

Microsoft sells an ESU program, which keeps important Windows 10 security patches coming for a finite period of time, usually sold per device and renewed annually. Commercial pricing has been publicly disclosed and consumer pricing, as well as availability, can differ from region to region and partner to partner. ESU is the easiest way to lower your risk while you scheme a hardware refresh, and it comes via Windows Update once you jump through the hoops.

Important caveats: ESU provides security fixes, not feature updates; the price typically goes up each year; and support is time‑boxed. Some businesses may be eligible to receive ESU benefits through Windows 365 or Azure Virtual Desktop. If you live in Windows 10 all day every day and can’t refresh the hardware this go-round, ESU is as close to “status quo with guardrails” as I’ve seen.

Third‑Party Patching, and There Are Limits

Specialist vendors like 0patch release “micropatches” to plug high‑impact vulnerabilities after an operating system has gone off support. For these types of tools there is a track record in prior versions of Windows and they can continue to protect for years. They’re small and take less time to deploy than full cumulative updates, and are a half-step between the monthly bug fix roll-ups and those CUs.

But nobody else can duplicate Microsoft’s scope of engineering telemetry. Coverage is on priority vulnerabilities, which don’t include every bug. The right approach for many home users: a third‑party patch service alongside strong endpoint protection and updated browsers plus some cautious behaviour.

How to Harden the System You Already Have in Place

Depth of defense becomes more important when base OS patches slow. Concrete steps that have an impact include:

Work with a reputable antivirus or endpoint security suite, and ensure it’s up to date. AV-TEST and SE Labs are independent labs that, like so many other antimalware testing sites, rank products for detection and false positives.

Use a mainstream, auto-updating browser. Keep extensions to a minimum, and verify them if you can: Chrome, Edge and Firefox all have their own security pipelines. Allow the browser’s phishing and download protection.

Switch everyday computing from an administrative (full) Windows account to a standard one. This is where much ransomware comes up against permission walls. Turn on SmartScreen, and maybe Controlled Folder Access if available.

Patch everything else. The attack vector is often drivers, VPN clients, Java runtimes, Adobe tools and game launchers. A monthly “update day” is better than ad hoc fixes.

If it’s old, upgrade your router. Routers with WPA3, automatic firmware updates and built‑in DNS filtering help protect your traffic against network attacks and cyber threats, so you can roll with peace of mind. Consider using a security‑oriented DNS resolver from a trusted company.

Try Windows Sandbox (available on Pro editions) or a disposable VM for sketchy downloads and one‑off installers. It’s a cheap win to segregate high‑risk activity.

Understand Where Compatibility Begins to Slip

Third-party software will eventually cease to support Windows 10 over time. Browsers eventually establish a minimum OS version. A newer graphics stack is needed for some games and creativity apps. Even Microsoft’s own productivity apps will follow published lifecycles and could stop receiving features or fixes on older platforms. Anticipate that attrition so you’re not caught off guard by an important app that unexpectedly won’t update.

Peripherals are another pressure point. New webcams, docks and Wi‑Fi adapters focus on Windows 11 drivers first. If your workflow relies on hot new hardware, sticking to Windows 10 might shoot you in the foot.

On Unofficial Windows 11 Builds and/or For Clapped-Out PCs

There are workarounds that will allow you to install Windows 11 without TPM 2.0, or even a supported CPU. It can work, but Microsoft does not commit to providing future updates or drivers for those systems. If you go this route, you may as well act like you’re self‑supporting and keep beefy backups. For many, running Windows 10 with ESU and good security hygiene is safer than a hacked‑together Windows 11.

A Sensible Action Plan for Staying on Windows 10

If you really need maximum stability: register for ESU, keep current software up to date, and schedule a hardware update window.

If you’re budget‑conscious: combine third‑party micropatches with a top-tier security suite, hardened browser settings and a modern router.

If your PC is too old for Windows 11: consider using a lightweight Linux distribution for web, office and media tasks; it will keep aging hardware safe and still supported.

The bottom line: you shouldn’t feel like you have to race into Windows 11, but just sitting there ranks as the riskiest option. With some budget and regular upkeep, you can ride Windows 10 a while longer — on your terms and schedule.