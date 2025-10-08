Starlink dishes under $300 at Best Buy and Walmart

Shoppers looking for Prime Day–caliber deals on Amazon’s electronics, particularly a brand-new Starlink satellite internet dish, are out of luck — but two big-box retailers quietly have the lowest prices in the galaxy as I type this. That includes both the Starlink Standard Kit and the ultra-portable Starlink Mini, which are available at a steep discount below $300 at Best Buy and Walmart — impressive savings for hardware that doesn’t often see significant price cuts.

What are the specifics of the Best Buy and Walmart sale

Right now, the Starlink Standard Kit is on offer for around $269 (down from its usual $349). The Starlink Mini comes in at around $299, a dramatic discount from the frequently advertised $499. All told, that’s an $80 discount on the Standard and a $200 break on the Mini — both significant numbers for anyone who might be considering satellite internet options.

And they’re not appearing at the retailer you might expect during one of the biggest shopping events — they’re at Best Buy and Walmart. The hardware is the same Starlink equipment you would get from SpaceX directly; activation and monthly service continue to go through Starlink post-purchase.

Standard vs. Mini: Which one is right for you?

Consider the Standard Kit to be the daily driver for fixed locations. It is a two-piece system, consisting of a dish and its own separate Wi‑Fi router, designed to be used with a permanent mount on a roof or fixed to the side of a building or pole. In practice, the larger antenna array and line-powered router end up providing more consistent throughput and better performance in inclement weather, which is why so many rural households choose it as their primary connection.

The Mini is the on-the-go choice. It couples a compact dish and integrated Wi‑Fi in a go-anywhere package that fits neatly into a backpack or RV cabinet. It’s designed specifically for use on the go — overlanding, boating, fieldwork, and temporary job sites. SpaceX assigns the Mini to normal operations in the tens of megabits per second up to about 100 Mbps depending on location and how heavily its satellites are being used. The Standard Kit is promoted with a broader performance range. Both tend to have latencies that hover in the tens of milliseconds, provided there’s a clear sky view.

And one practical tip: align your service plan with both your hardware and usage patterns. Types of Starlink service have been known as Residential, Roam/Mobile, and Priority at various times, with capabilities such as use in motion or portability being condition-specific. If you would like to have both the Mini as a travel companion and the Standard for home, many users keep two kits on hand, switching back and forth seasonally or by performance timing so that costs remain predictable.

Performance and coverage context for Starlink service

Starlink’s network has grown quickly, deploying thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit to provide global coverage extending beyond cable and fiber. Starlink has been tested and found to be closing that rural gap with terrestrial broadband in many isolated areas. Speedtest Intelligence has reported repeatedly that legacy DSL is no match on median download speed, and even many fixed wireless options are left in the dust by Starlink rates — though results certainly differ by geography and at different times of day as cells fill up.

Hardware placement still matters. A clear line of sight provides less blockage, better handoffs, and a better connection. The mounting options available in the Standard Kit can make it easier to optimize for that clean view of the sky on a roofline, while the Mini’s strength will be quick deployment where a permanent mount isn’t going to work.

Why these Starlink hardware deals are not on Amazon

SpaceX has been increasingly relying on retail partners to get kits into customers’ hands without confusing the process of activation. Big-box stores can solve for logistics, returns, and same-day pickup — once the box is opened, that’s where the Starlink app and account portal take over. Amazon’s deals tend to highlight individual products it carries directly, and the Starlink hardware tends not to move through that channel as a rule, hence why some of the best prices aren’t appearing there.

Watch the fine print before you click the buy button

The purchase price is for hardware only. You will still select and pay for a Starlink plan individually, as well as any extras such as a pole mount or Ethernet adapter. Retail return windows may be shorter than purchasing directly, and restocking fees or open-box policies may vary by store — it’s worth checking before installation day.

Note as well: Starlink occasionally offers targeted promotions directly on its site. The company has also deployed regional incentives of its own, including equipment giveaways for new sign-ups in certain areas and lower introductory rates. Starlink has even offered a low-cost Residential Lite tier in certain places, and sometimes deeply discounted hardware to addresses in underperforming cells. Eligibility depends on your location, so run an address check with Starlink to ensure an offer beats the discount you might get at retail in your area.

Bottom line: are sub-$300 Starlink kits worth it now?

If you’ve been sitting on the sidelines waiting for an easy way into satellite internet, these sub-$300 deals are Starlink’s most compelling mainstream discounts right now — and they’re not where most shoppers start. The Standard Kit is the surer option for a primary home connection; the Mini excels on the go or in transit. For others, the smartest move is both: bona fide service at home and a packable kit for the road, all without paying full freight.