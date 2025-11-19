Star Wars And Jack Skellington Echo Dot Deals Are Live

Two attention-grabbing Echo Dot bundles just plummeted to all-time lows, with Amazon’s compact smart speaker arriving alongside a Star Wars TIE Fighter stand or Disney Jack Skellington shell.

Both of those bundles are available for a temporary price of $79.98 for the reworked TIE Fighter stand and $59.98 for the Jack Skellington version, a savings of $30 on each product. Fans receive a working Alexa hub that can also be displayed as decor.

Record-low prices on Echo Dot limited-time bundles

Both promotions are identified as limited-time offers made available directly through Amazon, and they also list new all-time-low prices for each of these two bundles. Whatever themed accessory you choose, the color choice of a Charcoal, Deep Sea Blue, or Glacier White Echo Dot is yours. If you’ve been on the fence waiting for the right price to deck out your smart home, this is the deepest discount we’ve seen yet for these kits.

For comparison, the Echo Dot (5th gen) often dips on its own, but themed bundles usually sell for a lot more than this. The extra $30 off makes the decorative accessory effectively much cheaper than purchasing a Dot and stand or shell separately (you’ll have a hard time finding a single one on sale for less than that anyway), which is why these sets tend to move fast when they show up.

What Comes in Each Echo Dot Themed Bundle

The Star Wars TIE Fighter stand sits on a table and positions your Echo Dot in the base. The light ring remains visible at the top of the speaker and maintains good sound quality for a pleasant listening experience. It does add to the footprint noticeably, so know your shelf depth if you plan to park it near a monitor or TV.

The Jack Skellington shell transforms the Dot into the Pumpkin King’s face, smartly routing the light ring through its mouth for a spooky, animated look.

Both add-ons are completely cosmetic, but they maintain the function and visibility of the Dot’s indicators while not covering any microphones.

Echo Dot 5th-generation features that matter most

Beneath its themed exterior it’s the 5th-generation Echo Dot, a 3.9 x 3.9 x 3.5-inch sphere with lively, size-defying audio in my tests that fit right into bedrooms, kitchens, and home offices (but not your living room). This model’s audio tuning from Amazon is fuller in terms of low-end sound than you would expect, and podcasts, news briefings, and playlists surprisingly sounded robust for the size.

And, of course, beyond music there’s that whole Alexa voice-control thing. You can set alarms, start timers, check the weather or traffic, manage calendars, and make hands-free calls to households and contacts. Smart home control is integrated, and routines allow you to trigger actions based on a phrase, time, or even a sensor.

This Dot also has a temperature sensor and ultrasonic motion sensor. That supports automations like “turn on the fan when the room gets to 75°F” or “switch on a lamp if someone enters after sunset.” Through eero Built-in, Amazon claims that the Dot can extend coverage on a compatible eero mesh network by up to 1,000 square feet to help cover dead zones.

Who should buy these and how we make our picks

The included TIE Fighter stand is a no-brainer for any gaming room, home theater shelf, or place within your Star Wars collection — the visual scale alone singles it out and makes a speaker feel like more of a feature instead of an afterthought.

The Jack Skellington shell feels playful and seasonal — aces for kids’ rooms, Halloween enthusiasts, or anyone looking to add some whimsy that doesn’t require much space.

If you already have Echo devices, these bundles are a simple way to expand Alexa coverage to a new room and add some personality. The Henry Ford of gadgets offers first-time buyers an inexpensive way into voice assistants without compromising on aesthetics that match their fandom.

Why these Echo Dot bundle offers are exceptional value

Amazon’s Echo devices are still the most popular smart speakers in the U.S., with Consumer Intelligence Research Partners consistently estimating Amazon’s installed base at about 60-some percent. Top Echo Dot behaviors across several of NPR’s and Edison Research’s surveys include music listening, checking the weather, and setting timers — all tasks at which the Dot excels — explaining in part why themed versions resonate for high-traffic rooms such as kitchens.

The timing tracks with the typical cycle we see in limited-edition tech: record-low prices arrive before major sitewide sale events roll through or seasonal demand spikes, and inventory once that initial stock dries up can be spotty. If you have your eye on the TIE Fighter or Jack Skellington look, these markdowns are firm enough that waiting a discount cycle might mean missing out rather than saving more.

Bottom line: should you grab these limited bundles now?

At $79.98 for the Star Wars TIE Fighter and $59.98 for the Jack Skellington bundles, these are the best prices to date on two of the most whimsical Echo Dot packages.

You’re getting all the Alexa features, plus decor that actually deserves a spot on the shelf. For fans, it’s that rare deal that hits the brain and the display case.