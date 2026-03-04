Staples Offers $125 Off Print Marketing Orders

Small businesses just got a timely boost: a special coupon code takes $125 off eligible Staples Print Marketing orders of $350 or more, delivering savings as high as 36% depending on what you buy. Enter code 28193 at checkout to knock a substantial chunk off banners, brochures, business cards, and other branded essentials.

How the $125 Savings Works Across Different Order Totals

This promotion is a flat discount, so the percentage you save scales with your cart total. At the $350 threshold, $125 off equals roughly 36% in savings. A $400 order drops by about 31%, and a $600 order still nets a meaningful ~21% reduction. It’s a straightforward way to cut costs on projects that rarely go on deep sale.

As with most coupons, expect a minimum subtotal before taxes and fees, and note that some specialty items may be excluded. You typically can’t stack multiple codes, and availability can vary by location. Apply code 28193 during checkout and confirm the discount appears before submitting payment.

What You Can Print With This Staples Print Marketing Offer

Staples Print Marketing covers the full spectrum of customer-facing materials: large-format banners, yard signs, foam-board posters, window decals, brochures, menus, rack cards, postcards, flyers, and premium business cards. You can start from thousands of templates or upload your own artwork, then choose paper weight, finishes, and special options like rounded corners or spot UV on select items.

Many products qualify for quick turnaround, with select items available for same-day pickup at participating stores. That speed matters if you’re racing toward a product launch, a pop-up market, or a last-minute trade show table where visual polish can make or break first impressions.

Why Print Still Matters for Local Reach and Recall

Despite the rise of digital ads, print continues to punch above its weight in credibility and recall. Industry research has consistently shown that well-executed signage and tactile collateral can drive store visits and reinforce brand trust—particularly in local markets. The US Small Business Administration counts more than 33 million small businesses nationwide, and for many of them, a sharp menu board or a succinct postcard beats an algorithm when you need nearby customers to take action.

Commercial printing remains a major economic engine, with market analyses from firms such as IBISWorld pegging US industry revenues at roughly $80 billion. That scale reflects an enduring truth: physical media still anchors awareness, complements digital campaigns, and gives prospects something to keep, pin, or hand to a colleague.

Real-World Savings Scenarios for Small Business Printing

Consider a neighborhood café refreshing its outdoor banner and table menus for a seasonal push. If the cart comes to $375, code 28193 drops the total to $250 before taxes and fees—an immediate 33% cut that can be redirected toward ingredients or paid social. For a booth-based business ordering a $500 mix of retractable banners and brochures, the code trims the bill to $375, freeing budget for a targeted mailer or QR code landing page build.

The fixed-dollar structure favors smaller, high-impact runs—great for testing new creative or rotating limited-time offers. If you’re scaling into larger quantities, it still drives meaningful cost-per-piece reductions across staple formats like postcards and flyers.

How to Redeem Without Headaches During Checkout

Upload press-ready art or customize a template, then add items to your cart until your subtotal meets or exceeds $350.

At checkout, enter code 28193 and verify the $125 discount appears before payment.

Choose pickup or delivery and review production times; many locations offer same-day pickup on select products.

If you’re running a multi-piece campaign (for example, menus, window clings, and takeout flyers), group items into a single order to unlock the full discount.

Pro Tips for Print That Performs and Converts Better

Build files in CMYK at 300 dpi with a 0.125-inch bleed, and keep critical text at least 0.25 inches from the trim. Embed or outline fonts to prevent reflow.

Match paper and finish to use case: matte or satin for readability under bright lights, gloss for image-heavy pieces, and heavier stocks for durability in high-touch settings.

Use high-contrast QR codes with a quiet zone and a clear call to action. Link to mobile-optimized landing pages that mirror the offer on your print piece to improve conversions.

If color fidelity is critical—say, for a logo—ask in-store staff about proofing options and color matching. Consistency across banners, brochures, and cards signals professionalism.

Bottom Line: A High-Impact Coupon for Print Marketing

This $125-off coupon is a high-impact lever for small teams and solo operators who need polished materials without blowing the budget. Use code 28193 on qualifying Staples Print Marketing orders of $350 or more to capture up to 36% in savings—and turn that leftover budget into more reach, more tests, and more customers.