Spotify Wrapped inspires tide of 2025 copycats

Spotify Wrapped is again sweeping social media, and the copycats aren’t far behind. In-app personalized year-end recaps are all the rage because they give marketers two things they love: re-engagement and viral word of mouth for free. App intelligence companies like Apptopia and data.ai have equated these rollouts with download spikes during early December, and the playbook has grown far beyond music.

Amazon Music 2025 Delivered adds badges and shoutouts

Amazon Music’s “2025 Delivered,” similar to Wrapped, offers a summary of the year with top artists, songs, and podcasts—plus a bonus: Alexa-powered shoutouts from users’ favorite artists. “Trendsetter” and “Headliner” badges for top-1% superfans transform bragging rights into shareable currency. Find it in the app’s Library tab, featuring festival-styled cards made just for your listening profile.

Apple Music Replay 2025 adds Discovery and Loyalty

Apple’s Replay—introduced in 2019—deepens its story this year with “Discovery” (for new artists), “Loyalty” (acts you’re coming back to on the reg), and “Comebacks” (artists who’ve come back around). You get play counts, total listening time, genre trends, and a shareable highlight reel. Use the mobile app or access Replay online, with monthly recaps still available to track granular habits.

Deezer’s My Deezer Year adds quizzes and playful visuals

Deezer goes personality-plus and then some. For the 2025 look, expect to see “romantic-comedy” visuals, and you can create a quiz using your top genre, three songs, and one artist to challenge friends’ music knowledge. It also recaps your most-played tracks, albums, genres, and artists (similar to last year’s “roast or hype” options).

YouTube Music and YouTube Recap expand year-end features

YouTube Music’s Recap touts top artists, songs, and genres as well as albums and playlists, plus your longest listening streak and annual minutes. New this year is “Ask Music,” an AI prompt that will answer questions like, “How did my listening change over the year?” You can find it by tapping your profile avatar and then Your Recap on Android or iOS.

YouTube itself gives you a separate video Recap, which shows your top channels and what your interests are becoming. It even gives you a “persona” for watching, adopting the same share-first snackable format that put music recaps over the top.

SoundCloud 2025 Recap highlights tastes and Doppelgänger

SoundCloud’s recap displays your top five artists, albums, tracks, and moods, along with your total listening time. Its “Music Doppelgänger” feature scours profiles by people you follow to find the user whose taste most closely lines up with your own. You also receive a 50-track playlist of your most-played songs to keep the loop turning around.

Tidal keeps year-end recaps simple with core stats

Tidal’s minimalist recap highlights only the most important stats: top artists, top tracks, and month-by-month listening. It creates a clean share card featuring your top 5 artists and songs, as well as constructs a personalized playlist of this year’s most-streamed cuts. Find the notification bell in the app and tap it to open.

In other fields: Duolingo, Netflix, TikTok, Twitch, and more

Duolingo’s Year in Review provides total XP, longest streak, and a “learning style” profile. Touch the blue 2025 owl badge in the app to see your summary, 10 pages long. For bookworms, Apple Books surfaces a reading recap across both books and audiobooks directly in the app.

Netflix won’t offer an official recap, but creators have come to the rescue. One tool from Kapwing, for example, translates exported Netflix viewing data into insights such as total minutes watched, your most bingeworthy day, and the actor you saw most.

TikTok’s own year-end wrap has come and gone, but third-party creation “Wrapped for TikTok” from developer Bennett Hollstein reads your downloaded data file to gauge stats such as total videos watched, total watch time, and engagement persona. It’s the same DIY spirit that helps keep the recap trend alive beyond official platforms.

Twitch creates annual recaps for both viewers and streamers that include the most-watched creators, as well as the total time streamed. You will need at least 10 hours of watch time or streaming for it to qualify; sign in on the platform’s annual recap page to see your summary.

Productivity and fitness apps offer year-end recaps

Reclaim, the calendar and time-blocking app, turns your work year into data points like hours in external vs. internal meetings, deep-work hours (compared to population averages), and auto-scheduled sessions such as calendar-congesting coffee gatherings with co-workers. It’s a sobering look at where exactly the imagination of your calendar disappeared to.

Hevy, a strength-training app, counts workout number, top lifts, and total time and volume moved to get there. Besides the sets completed, it also adds whimsical comparisons—for instance, how many airplanes your cumulative weight could fill—to render them instantly shareable.

Why so many Wrapped-style copycats keep multiplying

Custom recaps offer first-party data packaged as stories people want to share so that every card becomes an ad. Analysts at places like Forrester and Braze have been saying for a while that personalized lifecycle moments boost retention and reactivation, particularly when they reward identity and status—think “Top 1% listener” badges or streak milestones.

Expect more entrants before the year is out. Previous participants range from Goodreads, Strava, Reddit, and Pandora to Mastodon, Xbox, PlayStation, Hulu, Tinder—and one grocery store chain with an Aldi-like twist. If Wrapped is the spark, these doppelgängers are the bonfire—and they’re getting more sophisticated in telling your data’s story.