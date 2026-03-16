Spotify Tests Homepage Recommendation Controls

Spotify is preparing a new way to steer what shows up when you open the app. A pilot feature called Taste Profile will summarize your listening preferences and let you adjust them with a simple text prompt, reshaping the songs highlighted on the homepage. The test will start with Premium subscribers in New Zealand, with access surfaced from the profile icon on the home screen.

What Taste Profile Actually Does on Spotify Home

Instead of treating personalization as a black box, Taste Profile displays a short description of your current habits across music, podcasts, and audiobooks. Beneath that summary, a prompt field invites you to guide the algorithm in natural language—think “more contemporary R&B,” “less death metal,” or “discover Nigerian alté artists.” Once submitted, a fresh row of relevant tracks and albums appears on your homepage to reflect the change.

Spotify says your input will influence what gets surfaced or downplayed on Home, effectively acting as an explicit signal alongside the usual passive ones (likes, skips, completes). While details such as character limits or the exact weighting of prompts aren’t disclosed, the intent is clear: give listeners a direct dial for discovery without digging through settings.

Why It Matters for Discovery on Spotify’s Home

The homepage is prime real estate. For a service with well over 600 million monthly active users, even tiny shifts in ranking can influence billions of plays. Industry groups like IFPI note that streaming now delivers roughly two-thirds of global recorded music revenue, and what the algorithm promotes can materially impact which artists get heard—and paid.

Explicit user instructions via text prompt are notable because most recommendation systems lean heavily on implicit behavior (what you linger on, skip, or save). Academic work shared at forums such as ACM RecSys and posts on the Spotify Research blog have long highlighted how reinforcement learning and two-tower models optimize for engagement. Taste Profile adds an interpretable “intent” layer to that stack, potentially reducing guesswork and giving listeners a faster path out of genre ruts.

How It Compares to Existing Controls Across Apps

Other platforms offer feedback tools—YouTube has “Not interested,” Netflix uses a thumbs system including “Double Thumbs Up,” and Pandora popularized like/dislike decades ago. Spotify already provides toggles like “Exclude from your taste profile” for specific playlists to keep one-off listening from warping recommendations. Taste Profile is different in that it’s proactive and conversational, aiming to update the homepage instantly based on a stated goal rather than waiting for weeks of behavioral data to accumulate.

This kind of control could be especially useful for edge cases. If your gym playlist or a child’s singalongs dominate recent history, a single prompt—“less kids’ music on Home,” for example—could quickly recalibrate what you see without purging listening history.

Rollout and Eligibility for Spotify Taste Profile Test

The initial test will run in New Zealand and is limited to Premium subscribers. Eligible users should find Taste Profile under the profile icon on the homepage. Spotify frequently trials features in select markets before a broader release, both to validate engagement and to tune the experience for different regions.

The move follows a steady drumbeat of personalization updates across the service, including AI-assisted playlist ideas and a growing set of controls for refining recommendations. Framing Taste Profile as a Premium feature also aligns with a strategy to add visible value for paying listeners.

Open Questions and Implications for Spotify Listeners

Key unknowns remain.

How long do prompt effects last?

Will the system remember a standing preference like “more jazz, less trap,” or require occasional nudges?

How will cross-media signals work when audiobooks and podcasts are mixed with music?

To what extent will prompts influence algorithmic priorities versus short-lived homepage rows?

There are broader industry ramifications, too. Clearer controls may help listeners escape filter bubbles, but they could also narrow exposure if users over-specify. On the artist side, explicit prompts could benefit long-tail genres and emerging scenes—if enough people request them. Research from organizations such as the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority and artist advocacy groups has spotlighted the importance of transparency in recommendation pipelines; Taste Profile is a tangible step in that direction.

If testing goes well, expect wider availability and more granular options—such as intensity sliders for “less” and “more,” or preset intents like “discover local artists.” For now, the experiment signals a shift toward interpretable personalization: your homepage, tuned by what you actually ask for.