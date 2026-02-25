Spotify Releases $495 Eternal Playlist Urn

Spotify has taken branded hardware in a macabre new direction, unveiling a limited-run urn that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker for $495. Built with canned water provocateur Liquid Death, the Eternal Playlist Urn is explicitly designed to hold ashes and play music, with production capped at 150 units and a purchase limit of five per customer.

A Bluetooth Speaker Built Into an Actual Urn

The urn is cast from polyester resin and weighs 2.4 pounds. A Bluetooth speaker is embedded in the lid, charged via USB-C, with a blue status light signaling power. The exterior arrives in white and carries both companies’ logos, an unmistakable branding choice if this ends up as a permanent memorial on a mantel.

Spotify has not published audio specs such as driver size, wattage, or battery life, suggesting this is more art object than audiophile gear. Still, the core pitch is simple and bold: your (or a loved one’s) favorite tracks, streaming from an urn that literally contains a person’s remains.

Why This Limited-Run Memorial Speaker Exists Now

For Spotify, the urn marks a surprising return to physical product after shuttering its in-car accessory, Car Thing. Rather than a mass-market device, this is a stunt-level collectible engineered to generate conversation, social posts, and a burst of cultural attention—territory where Liquid Death excels. The water brand’s history of tongue-in-cheek, death-themed marketing, including turning internet hate comments into a metal album, makes it a natural partner for an irreverent memorial object.

Scarcity is the hook. Limited-edition drops routinely sell out on hype alone; the twist here is a product that intersects with ritual and identity. Spotify’s leadership has repeatedly emphasized deepening engagement with superfans. A one-off memorial device—even a strange one—puts the streaming giant in the physical world of those superfans, if only briefly.

The Price And What You’re Actually Paying For

At $495, the Eternal Playlist Urn sits miles above mainstream portable speakers. For context, popular Bluetooth models like Bose SoundLink Flex and Sonos Roam typically retail well under $200. The premium here isn’t for sound; it’s for concept, craftsmanship, and the cachet of a tiny, numbered run with two culturally loud brands.

Demand for novelty audio hasn’t vanished—more than one-third of US adults own a smart speaker according to Edison Research—but limited art-tech objects live in their own ecosystem, where resale value and cultural heat can overshadow technical merit. If these urns sell out fast, don’t be surprised to see listings on collector marketplaces.

A Real Memorial Item Raises Real Questions

Marketing aside, this is pitched as a functional urn. The National Funeral Directors Association reports cremation is now the majority choice in the US, underscoring the relevance of memorial containers. Practicalities matter, though: families should verify capacity, sealing methods, and placement rules before committing. Some cemeteries or columbaria have restrictions on materials or dimensions.

In the US, the Federal Trade Commission’s Funeral Rule prohibits funeral providers from refusing an urn purchased elsewhere, but they can set requirements for interment. Also consider the presence of a rechargeable battery in a long-term memorial object; if the urn is meant to sit undisturbed for years, think through charging access and any heat or safety implications over time.

What It Signals For Spotify’s Brand Strategy

Spotify’s core business is digital, with more than 600 million monthly users worldwide and a growing emphasis on fandom, merchandise, and live experiences. This urn is unlikely to herald a hardware renaissance, but it does spotlight a strategy: create cultural moments that stretch the brand beyond a green app icon on a phone.

It’s risky, of course. Mixing memorial culture with marketing can backfire if audiences read it as crass. Yet the companies clearly bet on a different reaction—dark humor, collector fervor, and a barrage of unignorable posts. For a product designed to live on a shelf and in the feed, that may be the point.

The Eternal Playlist Urn won’t replace anyone’s bookshelf speaker, and it was never meant to. It’s a conversation piece, a brand flex, and an artifact of the streaming era’s collision with real life—music to remember by, literally.