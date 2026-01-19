Spotify Raises Prices Again As Users Seek Cheaper Options

Spotify is hiking subscription prices again, and the new rates hit every major plan. The company has notified users that Premium, Student, Duo, and Family tiers are going up, pushing many to recheck their budgets or consider rivals. I dug in and found one simple, legitimate way to pay less — plus a few alternatives that undercut Spotify’s new monthly price.

How Spotify’s new price increases will affect your bill

Premium moves from $11.99 to $12.99 per month.

Student increases from $5.99 to $6.99.

Duo jumps from $16.99 to $18.99.

Family rises from $19.99 to $21.99.

The ad-supported free tier remains, but many subscribers rely on Premium for ad-free listening, offline downloads, and full playback control.

If you share, the math still helps: Family supports up to six accounts, which works out to about $3.67 per person. Duo is roughly $9.50 per person. Spotify says the change will reflect on the next billing cycle after the notice hits your inbox.

The cheapest legitimate way to pay less for Spotify

The standout workaround is a 12‑month Premium Individual gift card for $99. At the new monthly price, a year of Premium would cost $155.88; the gift card trims that to $99 — a savings of about 37% if you know you’ll stick with Spotify.

There are caveats. You pay upfront, you can’t cancel midterm, and gift cards apply only to the Individual plan (not Student, Duo, or Family). They typically can be stacked, so buying more than one can lock in a longer discount. Look for first‑party Spotify gift cards or retailer e‑gift codes; avoid gray‑market sellers that may violate terms or fail at redemption.

Other ways to cut the price without breaking rules

Right-size your plan. If two people are paying separately, Duo saves money immediately. Students who verify eligibility pay $6.99 — roughly 46% less than the new Individual rate.

Hunt for legitimate discounts. Carriers and banks periodically bundle music perks or statement credits, and big-box retailers sometimes run limited gift card promos worth 10% to 15% off face value. These sales aren’t constant, but stacking a retailer discount on top of the $99 annual card can be the lowest sustainable price.

Skip location spoofing or “region hopping” tricks. They can breach terms of service and risk account shutdown — and they’re not necessary when better, clean options exist.

Considering alternatives that cost less

Apple Music is $10.99 for individuals and includes lossless audio and Spatial Audio on supported tracks. If you’re in Apple’s ecosystem, its library syncing and device integration are hard to beat.

YouTube Music is $10.99 and excels at live performances, remixes, and unofficial uploads. If you later opt for YouTube Premium, you also remove ads across YouTube video — a bundle some listeners find more valuable than a standalone music plan.

Tidal starts at $10.99 and appeals to audiophiles with lossless streams, Hi‑Res FLAC, and Dolby Atmos selections.

Amazon Music Unlimited is also competitive, often pricing near $10.99 for individuals and sometimes offering better rates for Prime members.

Deezer and Pandora remain viable in certain regions for straightforward radio-style listening.

Switching is easier than it used to be. Tools like Soundiiz and SongShift can migrate playlists and favorites in a few minutes. Expect recommendation algorithms to need a short re‑training period as you settle in.

Why music streaming subscription prices keep climbing

Streaming now accounts for the overwhelming majority of recorded music revenue in the U.S., according to the RIAA, which means services shoulder ever-growing licensing and royalty obligations. Spotify has also told investors it’s focused on improving margins after years of expansion into podcasts and audiobooks; company filings show more than 600 million monthly active users and over 240 million Premium subscribers, so even a $1 change is material. Subscription analytics firms like Antenna have tracked churn spikes after price hikes across entertainment services, which is why meaningful discounts and bundles matter.

Bottom line on saving money or switching from Spotify

If you want to stay, the $99 annual gift card is the cleanest way to beat Spotify’s new price — it’s simple, official, and saves real money. If you’re ready to move, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Tidal, and Amazon Music all undercut the new monthly rate while matching most key features. Either way, act before your next bill: prepay and save, resize your plan, or switch smartly with your playlists in tow.