Spotify Raises Prices Again Amid New Ways To Save

Spotify Premium is getting more expensive, again. Subscribers are being notified that monthly rates are going up across Individual, Duo, Family, and Student plans. The company says the change helps it “keep delivering a great experience,” a familiar refrain as streaming platforms chase profitability and renegotiate licensing with labels.

What Your Spotify Premium Bill Looks Like Now in the U.S.

Here’s the new lineup in the U.S.: Premium Individual rises to $12.99 per month, Student to $6.99, Duo to $18.99, and Family to $21.99. The update typically kicks in on the next billing cycle after you receive an email from Spotify detailing your plan’s changes.

Spotify’s free tier remains, but Premium is where you get ad-free listening, offline downloads, higher-quality audio, and full on-demand control. The move follows multiple increases over the last two years as streaming economics shift.

The Cheaper Way To Pay That Actually Works

If you want to stay put but hate the higher monthly fee, an annual Premium gift card is the cleanest workaround. Retailers in the U.S. sell a 12-month Individual code for $99. That averages about $8.25 per month—far below the new $12.99 sticker price.

There are caveats. The $99 code only applies to the Individual plan. You must pay the full amount upfront, and you can’t pause or get a partial refund. If you’re billed through a third party—like a mobile carrier or the iOS App Store—you’ll need to switch to direct billing before redeeming. Historically, these gift cards also go on sale a few times a year, trimming another 5–15% if you’re patient.

For committed listeners, prepaying shields you from further near-term hikes while locking in a lower effective rate. Just set a calendar reminder for when the 12 months ends so you can reassess.

Smart Math on Spotify Duo and Family Plans

Households can still undercut Individual pricing without gift cards. Duo at $18.99 split evenly is about $9.50 per person. A fully utilized Family plan at $21.99 for up to six profiles works out to roughly $3.67 per person. Spotify enforces a single household policy with address verification, so don’t bank on cross-city sharing.

Students verified through SheerID continue to get the best standalone deal at $6.99, though the eligibility period is limited. If you age out, consider moving to Duo with a roommate or partner.

Best Alternatives If You’re Ready To Switch

Apple Music remains the closest one-to-one rival and is typically priced at $10.99 for individuals. Its library exceeds 100 million tracks with robust spatial audio and lossless tiers, and it’s deeply integrated across Apple devices.

YouTube Music generally runs $10.99 for the music-only plan and shines if you live on YouTube already. Library quirks aside, its personalized mixes have improved, and the ability to fold in live performances and uploads is a differentiator.

Tidal is a top pick for audio purists, offering lossless and Hi-Res FLAC plus Dolby Atmos on supported gear, now consolidated into a single plan commonly priced at $10.99. Catalog depth has expanded to well over 100 million tracks.

Amazon Music Unlimited typically sits around $10.99 and can be a solid value for Prime households. Pandora Premium, often $10.99, favors lean-back radio-style listening with on-demand access layered in.

If your musical life is anchored in Spotify playlists, migration tools like Soundiiz and TuneMyMusic can copy most of your library to another service in minutes. Expect a few mismatches on rarities and remixes.

Why Spotify and Music Streaming Prices Keep Climbing

Licensing is the big lever. Major labels and publishers capture the majority of streaming revenue; industry analyses from organizations like the IFPI and investment research firms regularly point to rising content costs when contracts are renewed. Spotify has also bundled new features—most notably audiobooks for Premium in key markets—which carry their own licensing and usage expenses.

On the business side, Spotify has reported steady growth in paid subscribers—well over 200 million globally in recent earnings—while aiming to lift average revenue per user. Price adjustments are the fastest way to move that metric, especially as competition for artist payouts and platform margins intensifies.

Bottom Line on Spotify Price Hikes and Ways to Save

If you’re staying with Spotify, the $99 annual code is the simplest hedge against the new rate, provided you’re fine paying upfront and sticking with the Individual plan. Otherwise, maximize Duo or Family to drive down per-person costs within one household.

Open to a switch? Apple Music, YouTube Music, Tidal, Amazon Music, and Pandora all offer credible alternatives near or below Spotify’s new price, with distinct strengths. Try a free trial, import your playlists, and let the recommendation algorithms learn you for a week. Your ears—and your wallet—will tell you what to do next.