Spotify Preps Mobile Playlist Folders After 15 Years

Spotify appears to be closing one of its most puzzling gaps. Code spotted in recent Android builds suggests the company is preparing to let users create and manage playlist folders directly from the mobile app — a capability fans have been requesting since folders arrived on desktop in 2010.

What the Spotify App Teardown Reveals About Folders

Strings found in a current Android version of Spotify (notably around build 9.1.34.12) reference native options to create a folder, move playlists into and out of folders, rename folders, and delete them from within Your Library. The language also points to multiple entry points, including the standard Create button and a flow inside Your Library if Create is hidden.

Crucially, there’s a warning string suggesting that deleting a folder could also delete all playlists inside it. That implies Spotify is planning a clear confirmation step before any irreversible changes. While teardown code is not a guarantee of release, the breadth of references — from creation through management and removal — indicates a full-featured approach rather than a limited viewer.

Why This Matters To Everyday Listeners on Mobile

Playlist folders have long been a power-user secret weapon: grouping “Gym,” “Deep Work,” or “Weekend Road Trip” playlists under neat umbrellas instead of wading through an endless list. On desktop and the web player, folders help tame sprawling libraries. On phones, however, users have been able to view existing folders but not create or reorganize them — a friction point for anyone who primarily listens and curates on mobile.

Given Spotify’s massive mobile-first audience — the service reports more than 600 million monthly active users globally and the bulk of sessions happen on phones — bringing folder creation and editing to mobile is overdue quality-of-life parity. On the company’s own community forums, the request for mobile folder management has drawn thousands of votes over the years, often surfacing as one of the most upvoted organization features.

How It Could Work on Android and iOS at Launch

The new strings suggest a streamlined, touch-friendly flow: tap Create, choose Folder, name it, and start moving playlists via contextual “Move to folder” actions. Renaming and deleting would live in the same context menu. It’s unclear whether Spotify will support nested folders on mobile at launch; desktop supports folder hierarchies, but early mobile rollouts often focus on the basics before deeper nesting.

One noteworthy detail is the delete behavior. If the warning remains as written, removing a folder could take every playlist inside with it. Expect Spotify to implement an explicit confirmation step and possibly offer an option to “remove folder only and keep playlists” to avoid accidental loss. Changes should sync across platforms instantly, keeping desktop, web, and mobile libraries in lockstep.

Competitive Context And Power-User Appeal

Library organization is a subtle but sticky differentiator. Apple Music users can view playlist folders created on desktop across devices, but creating or deeply managing those folders on iPhone has remained limited. YouTube Music, meanwhile, leans on filters and search rather than true folder structures. If Spotify ships full mobile folder management, it would give playlist-centric curators a meaningful advantage without overhauling the interface or retraining casual listeners.

For heavy users — think DJs prepping sets, runners balancing tempo-specific lists, or students carving out study mixes — folders reduce the cognitive load of finding the right soundtrack. Organization improvements also tend to correlate with longer session times and higher engagement, which is strategically significant for a platform investing in personalized discovery and podcasts alongside music.

What to Watch Next as Spotify Tests Mobile Folders

As with many Spotify features, expect a staged rollout controlled by server-side flags and A/B testing. Early access could hit a subset of Android users before wider availability and a parallel iOS release. Watch for a subtle update inside Your Library and the Create menu; if you see “Folder,” the switch has likely flipped for your account.

Until Spotify confirms details, the scope may shift — nested folders, bulk moves, or safer delete options could land iteratively. But the direction is clear: after 15 years of desktop-only control, playlist folders are finally poised to go truly mobile, aligning the app with how most people actually listen and curate today.