Spotify Power User Shares 8 Tricks To Avoid Bad Music

If you spend hours a day on Spotify, you already know the algorithm can be a blessing or a buzzkill. With more than 100 million tracks on tap, the difference between a perfect session and a playlist full of skips often comes down to how you steer the system. Company data has credited algorithmic playlists with billions of streams, and Discover Weekly alone has racked up billions of listening hours since launch, which means the signals you send really matter.

After years of obsessive listening and constant tweaking, these are the eight tactics I rely on to stop “bad” songs from creeping into my queue and keep recommendations laser-focused on what I actually like.

Start With a Private Session to Quarantine Off-Taste Plays

Quarantine anything that doesn’t reflect your taste. When friends hijack the aux, you’re playing white noise for a baby, or you’re auditioning a genre you’ll never revisit, enable Private Session. It lasts six hours and keeps those plays out of your history and taste profile. You’ll find it in Settings and privacy under Privacy and social. It’s the cleanest way to avoid future recommendations built on one-off experiments.

Exclude Playlists and Tracks From Your Taste Profile

One bad playlist shouldn’t haunt your Home tab for weeks. Use Exclude from your taste profile on any playlist to tell Spotify to ignore it for future personalization. You can also exclude individual tracks via the three-dot menu. This is perfect for kids’ soundtracks you’re stuck replaying, niche workout mixes, or a friend’s chaotic party playlist you were being polite about.

Block Artists You Never Want to Hear Across Spotify

Heard an artist once and now they’re everywhere? Go to the artist page, tap the three dots, and choose Don’t play this artist. Spotify will remove them from radios, algorithmic playlists, and recommendations, and gray out existing tracks in your playlists. It’s the nuclear option when a single mistaken play snowballs into constant nudges.

Hide Offending Tracks In Any Playlist Or Album

When a great playlist has one or two duds, don’t suffer through skips. Tap the three dots next to the song and pick Hide in this playlist or Hide in this album. The track will be skipped automatically on repeats and shuffles. Over time, this micro-curation turns good playlists into great ones while teaching the algorithm what misses the mark.

Own The Playlist, Not The Playlist Owning You

Algorithmic and editorial playlists update constantly, which can reintroduce songs you’re trying to avoid. Copy only the tracks you love into a personal playlist you control. Add and prune regularly. If you want a permanent version of Release Radar highlights, make your own “Radar Keepers” and treat it as your high-signal training set for Spotify’s models.

Disable Smart Shuffle And Extra Suggestions

When you just want the exact set you curated, turn off Smart Shuffle by tapping the starry shuffle icon until you’re back to standard shuffle. To prevent it entirely, go to Settings and privacy, then Playback, and toggle off Include Smart Shuffle in play modes. This stops Spotify from sprinkling in “recommended” tracks when you’re not in the mood.

Turn Off Autoplay When Your Album or Playlist Ends

By default, finishing an album or playlist can kick you into a radio of similar songs. That’s great for discovery, not great for quality control. In Settings and privacy under Playback, disable Autoplay similar music when your music ends. Alternatively, tap the repeat button until it shows the looping arrows (without the “1”) to keep only your chosen tracks cycling.

Send Clear, Consistent Signals to Spotify’s Algorithm

Algorithms are excellent at pattern recognition and terrible at mind reading. Be deliberate with signals: only like songs you truly want more of, follow artists with multiple tracks you already enjoy, and unfollow or remove likes when something was a fling. Don’t just skip misses—hide them or exclude them so Spotify learns what to avoid. If explicit content regularly triggers skips, turn off Allow explicit content in Settings and privacy under Content and display.

Why this works: Spotify’s personalization systems weigh your positive and negative interactions heavily. Company earnings calls have long tied discovery features to retention and time spent, and third-party industry trackers have noted that platform-driven discovery now accounts for a massive share of new-artist listening. In other words, your clicks are currency—spend them with intent.

Used together, these eight moves keep your recommendations tight, playlists clean, and sessions blissfully skip-free. You’ll still uncover new favorites—just without the detours that make you reach for the mute button.