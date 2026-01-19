Spotify Hikes Premium Prices; Duo and Family See Biggest Jump

Spotify is raising US subscription rates again, with the largest dollar increases landing on its Duo and Family tiers. Premium moves from $11.99 to $12.99 per month, Student climbs from $5.99 to $6.99, Duo rises from $16.99 to $18.99, and Family jumps from $19.99 to $21.99. The new rates apply with customers’ next billing cycles, and Spotify says it will notify subscribers by email.

The company frames the adjustment as an investment in product quality and artist support, saying the higher prices reflect the value it aims to deliver. By dollars, Duo and Family see the biggest changes at +$2 each. By percentage, Student increases about 17%, Duo roughly 12%, Family around 10%, and Premium close to 8%.

How Spotify’s new prices compare with key rivals now

At $12.99, Spotify Premium now sits $2 above key rivals. Apple Music, YouTube Music, and Amazon Music Unlimited for Prime members are each $10.99 in the US, setting up a clear price premium for Spotify’s individual tier. Historically, music and video services have tended to move in clusters after one player makes a change, so competitors will be watched closely.

For households, the math is straightforward. Family at $21.99 totals about $263.88 a year, while Duo at $18.99 works out to roughly $227.88 annually. If a Family plan uses all six seats, the effective cost is about $3.67 per listener per month, still cheaper per person than any individual plan.

Why Spotify is raising prices and what’s driving the change

Spotify has rolled out a steady stream of new features: AI-generated playlists, in-app messaging, music videos, and expanded controls over its recommendation algorithm. It also introduced lossless audio in select markets alongside earlier increases. Reporting from the Financial Times previously signaled that US hikes were likely, and Spotify’s own messaging emphasizes continued investment in the listening experience and in payouts to artists.

Industry dynamics also play a role. Licensing costs are rising, and years of promotions and bundles have depressed average revenue per user across music streaming. Analysts at MIDiA Research have argued that ARPU needed a reset, and Spotify has telegraphed a focus on improving unit economics. Put simply, higher list prices are a lever to close that gap.

The shift comes as Spotify’s leadership evolves, with founder Daniel Ek moving into the executive chairman role and Alex Norström and Gustav Söderström serving as co-CEOs. Strategic focus on profitability, alongside cost controls and product expansion, sets the backdrop for this round of adjustments.

Check your billing date and confirm you’re on the right tier.

Couples and roommates may find Duo remains the best value.

Larger households should ensure all Family seats are filled to reduce the per-person rate.

Students should re-verify eligibility promptly to keep the discounted price.

If you’re price-shopping, consider ecosystem perks and device fit. Apple Music integrates tightly with iOS, HomePod, and Siri; YouTube Music benefits from the broader YouTube catalog and Google’s recommendation graph; Amazon Music can be compelling for Prime members. Spotify’s strengths remain best-in-class discovery—think Discover Weekly and Daylist—plus broad device support and a leading podcast footprint.

Bottom line on Spotify’s price hikes and plan changes

Spotify’s latest increase makes its individual plan pricier than major competitors and nudges household tiers above the $20 mark. Whether the new features and curation justify that premium will be tested as renewals hit—while the rest of the market decides if it will follow suit.