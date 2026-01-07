Spark Of Rebellion Booster Box Undercuts Market At Amazon

Amazon has the 24-count Star Wars: Unlimited TCG Spark of Rebellion Booster Display listed at $76.10, down from the list price of $119.76 and about five bucks lower than the going rate, currently around $80.97. For collectors and players who have seen this limited, first-edition product go in and out of stock since release, seeing it below market is a significant opportunity to purchase.

Spark of Rebellion is the first set for Fantasy Flight Games’ Star Wars: Unlimited game, published by Asmodee and under license from Lucasfilm. The first waves moved quickly and, every time stock has run short, sealed product frequently settled around the $95–$110 mark. To land one in the mid-$70s is rare — and usually short-lived, especially on a major marketplace where algorithmic repricing can happen fast.

Why This Booster Box Price Stands Out Right Now

The $76.10 price point is interesting for two reasons: it bests the tracked market value by more than 10 percent and undercuts what sealed displays have historically fetched during low-supply periods.

According to TCGplayer’s sealed market, $80.97 is the current low point, making Amazon’s price a few dollars cheaper even before taxes and shipping. In the past, when Amazon’s stock runs low (or third-party sellers get their hands back on the Buy Box), pricing has snapped back up.

If you’re still trying to put together a launch-set playset, or if you’re just squirreling away displays for future draft nights, that’s the kind of under-$80 pricing we have not seen since the early weeks of release.

The experienced TCG buyer will notice the pattern: restock dips leading to snap-backs when supply is absorbed.

What Comes In A Spark of Rebellion Booster Display

Each Spark of Rebellion display comes with 24 booster packs, 16 cards per pack. Each pack comes with one foil and one leader card, as well as rares, with the potential to draw a showcase-style variant. Those premium treatments — especially for iconic characters — are where the sealed lottery can pay off. Specific showcase hits of characters like Leia Organa or Emperor Palpatine are selling for triple-digit prices, according to secondary market listings compiled by major platforms such as TCGplayer and eBay.

Of course, expected-value math in TCGs is naturally volatile. For singles, that’s true for most boxes, and you shouldn’t be chasing that — not exclusively, at least. Even at a per-pack value like this, the current price lowers the risk while still providing the authentic thrill of first-set cracking, plus the tangible return on investment to fill those deck slots.

Market Context and Collector Insights for This Sealed Set

As the inaugural Unlimited set, Spark of Rebellion also serves as a core set by populating the card pool with staple leaders, events, and upgrades that remain competitive to this day. Support from Fantasy Flight Games with organized play and other promotions has maintained strong demand for playable singles, and collectors continue to chase variants as well as sealed displays for the long term. That double-demand profile usually flattens pricing after the initial print run settles.

Sealed pricing has been pretty consistent: when distributors and big stores all restock at once, the market floats into the $75–$85 range; when there’s a drought of stock, prices tend to hover between $95–$110. Other modern TCG releases have had similar life cycles, say industry watchers. The point is timing — buying during a sub-$80 trough tends to be preferable to purchasing on the backswing.

Tips From the Trenches on Buying to Maximize Value

Check who is selling and shipping the product to avoid gray-market stock; reputable stores often offer smoother returns and better packaging for sealed displays.

If it’s a box you never intend to open, look for unbroken shrink wrap and clean corners when it arrives; condition is key for long-term holds.

If you’re shooting for singles, don’t go in thinking there’s a guaranteed “box value.” Treat the discount as a margin of safety, not profit, and focus on the cards you actually want to play or collect.

Great for play groups, a display lets you draft or play sealed while providing another way for your store to grow a core local Unlimited community.

Bottom Line on This Star Wars: Unlimited Booster Deal

Spark of Rebellion Booster Display ($76.10) — that’s below where it normally would be and under today’s prices: $80.97. For a set one product with lots of demand still, and a clear history of bouncing back when stock gets tight, this is one of the absolute best Star Wars: Unlimited sealed buys out there right now.