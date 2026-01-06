Southwest launches up to 30% off on U.S. domestic flights

Southwest just launched a very rare nationwide fare sale featuring up to 30% off on select domestic flights, which puts it in the running as one of the most aggressive airfare discounts we’ve seen so far this year. The sale includes a broad range of nonstop and connecting routes throughout the Lower 48 and focuses on off-peak travel windows — catnip for cost-conscious consumers who can be flexible.

What the Southwest nationwide sale covers and excludes

The sale is valid on eligible one-way and roundtrip itineraries within the contiguous United States. To get the discount, use the promo code DREAMBIG while booking and search for fares that are marked as discounted at checkout. Seats are limited and the discount is applied to the base fare before taxes and fees.

There are notable restrictions. The steepest discounts skew toward Monday–Thursday departures, with many Friday through Sunday flights blacked out. There is an advance-purchase window, and sale inventory may differ by route, time of day, or pattern of connections. Being date flexible will greatly broaden your options.

How to unlock the full 30 percent discount on fares

Optimizing savings through code-driven sales comes down to timing and routing. Begin with a search for flexible dates, and filter for midday or late-night departures — these flights sometimes have the best discounts on hyper-competitive, business-heavy routes. Look at airports close to where Southwest flies with scale (Oakland in addition to San Jose, or Baltimore as well as the Washington-area airports) to see more sale inventory.

Since it’s off base fares, shorter-haul point-to-point flights can yield oversized value against long-haul peak flight times. If you spot a couple of different itineraries with comparable travel durations, check the fare class and connection possibilities — sometimes a one-stop will cost hundreds less than a nonstop once the promo is factored in.

Real-world savings examples on select Southwest routes

A $200 base fare on a midweek, Dallas to Denver flight would fall to $140 with the full 30% discount, before taxes and fees. A base of $150 on its Phoenix to San Diego routes becomes $105. For higher-demand city pairs, such as Chicago to Nashville or Las Vegas to San Jose, we saw those same percentage reductions in off-peak departures with peak travel times carrying lesser markdowns — or no break at all.

Families buying several seats can multiply the impact. Four people flying at $180 base fares on a single reservation would realize nearly $216 in savings with 30% off, base fare alone, ignoring taxes and fees as well as optional add-ons. For those of you who are frequent flyers trying to reach your annual milestones, the ability to purchase cheap cash fares can be a cost-effective way to stack qualifying flights.

Fees, fare rules, and fine print to watch before booking

Government taxes and airport fees are in addition to sale pricing, as is an opportunity to access a reserved seat.

Before you make your way to checkout, look at the airline’s current baggage rules, early check-in options, and any fare-specific flexibility. Policies for change and cancellation differ by fare type, and although Southwest is known for being relatively flexible, you’ll still want to confirm what applies to your particular ticket.

Remember that these code-sale fares can sell out early on popular routes. If you want time to plan, use fare holds or soft-cancellation options. If not, lock it in and make changes later within the rules of your fare. Traditionally, the fastest-selling seats have been on business routes in the late afternoon and early morning.

Why this Southwest fare sale stands out in today’s market

Domestic airfare has been turbulent over the past few years as fluctuations in fuel, labor, and capacity ripple through the market, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Though fares have cooled from previous peaks, midweek travel and shoulder seasons are still priced significantly lower than peak times, according to data from Airlines Reporting Corporation. A 30 percent published, code-based cut from a major airline is rare and can beat numerous flash fares when dates are flexible.

For members of Rapid Rewards, this is also an opportunity to rack up points on cheap cash tickets that could nudge travelers closer to elite benefits or the threshold for Companion Pass, which enables a designated companion to fly free with you anywhere Southwest flies (although you’ll still need to pay taxes and fees).

Travel-savvy flyers may stack the sale with credit card statement credits or bank travel portal offers, as long as the booking channel allows for promo codes.

Bottom line: how to maximize savings on Southwest’s sale

If you are able to fly during the week, book at least a few weeks out, and stay open on times and airports, Southwest’s up to 30% off sale is a great chance to save some money on domestic travel. Use promo code DREAMBIG at checkout, search between alternate airports, and focus on off-peak departures to rack up the greatest savings before sale seating vanishes.