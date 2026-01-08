South Park Comes To Fortnite In Quints And Cartmanland

Play Fortnite in South Park: Battle royale title’s latest crossover throws players directly into the irreverent world of South Park, complete with a new playlist and theme-park Point of Interest (POI) as well as a pile of cheeky items.

Dubbed South Park: Born in Chaos, the event offers up playable skins modeled after Cartman, Stan, Kyle, Kenny and Butters (ranging from their Scott Malkinson superhero guise to Woodland Critter outfits), as well as a new way to squad up that sacrifices—but also eschews—a long-standing rule of Epic Games’ battle royale.

The partnership arrives as Fortnite has kept flexing its pop culture pull. Epic Games has demonstrated time and again that prominent tie-ins can send engagement skyrocketing—the company once claimed to have lured 100 million players in a month, all of whom danced through its Fortnite OG run—so South Park’s arrival acts as a well-timed next act for the game that lives on shared references and social play.

Quints Brings Five-Player Squads To The Island

The headline addition, however, is Quints—a five-player mode that builds on the 4v4 squad play you know and love. It’s a deceptively simple change with massive implications: a fifth teammate changes revive chains, the ability to make revives, late-circle retakes, and more. Look for tighter pushes, more layered roles and clutch saves that wouldn’t be feasible with four.

It’s also a sly inside-out joke for South Park canon’s sake. As the odd man out for so long, Butters is finally slotted in with the core crew on that event announcement beat, a small story detail that doubles as a clever design tweak to make room for one more friend at your regular squad.

Cartmanland POI Arrives Alongside Chaos-Ready Items

Cartman’s own theme park, Cartmanland, is a new Point of Interest on the map. With the POI, there’s an iconic landmark for teams to drop on in the early game and rotate around mid-game—a helpful bit of stability while you’re adjusting to whichever quirks Epic has introduced into this season’s limited-time meta.

Event items lean into South Park’s trademark humor with a practical spin. Packets of Cheesy Poofs act as a dynamic consumable, whether you’re healing yourself, bolstering your teammates, or burning enemies on the fly. Kenny’s Respawn Token, basically a one-off auto-reboot, inverts the typical risk calculus around opening fights and Storm holds.

The most insane tool here is the single-use Stick of Truth. The more Storm points your team has, the more you can influence the way in which the Storm progresses—a rare power that applies only to endgame positioning. Competitively speaking, circle control is one of the surest forms of advantage; even casual lobbies are going to notice when a squad effectively determines where the zone is dropping.

Skins, Sidekicks And Fan Service For South Park Players

Costumes based on Cartman, Kyle, Stan, Kenny and Butters come to the shop as mech suit variants in line with Fortnite’s bright, toy-friendly art style. Themed accessories and emotes will accompany the sets, along with an in-match sidekick, Towelie—because of course.

The crossover skins in Fortnite are now a case study in live-service monetization. Industry trackers like Newzoo and Circana have pointed out how cosmetic ecosystems prop up the business of free-to-play games, and Fortnite’s yearslong string of partnerships—from Marvel and Star Wars to anime or music festivals—indicates that people are still interested in dressing up as their favorite worlds.

Born In Chaos Event Offers A Free Rewards Track

The event comes with a free Born in Chaos pass, featuring South Park-themed quests. Complete challenges to unlock 13 rewards, such as the Cheesy Poofs Rocketship Emote and a Terrance and Phillip Pickaxe. Complete the entire series of quests to acquire the Imaginationland Airship Glider, a grand finale cosmetic that really brings the reward track home.

Epic has harnessed that quest track before, in prior partnerships, to rope even non-spenders in. It incentivizes casual players to log in every day, and it encourages collectors or completionists with a concrete end goal.

How To Jump In And Win More Fights During The Event

Head to the Quests tab to join South Park challenges, queue into the Quints playlist for a full five-man and navigate through Cartmanland in pursuit of early event loot. Teams looking to get maximum usage out of the new toolkit would be wise to put Cheesy Poofs on a support player, hold Kenny’s Token, then unleash it mid-fight with multiple swings at relevant enemies and manage the Stick of Truth for late-circle advantage rather than pushing hard early.

With a new squad size, a marquee POI, and items that truly affect the metagame, Born in Chaos is designed to be more than just something that sells some skins—it’s created for moments you’ll never forget. But as Epic Games and South Park Studios work to turn this crossover into a reality, the whole endeavor’s still something of another reminder about why Fortnite is the default stage for pop culture’s most improbable team-ups.