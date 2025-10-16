Sora 2: Adds 15-Second Clips (25 Seconds for Pro)

OpenAI’s Sora 2 is receiving a significant boost to runtime, allowing each user to produce a video of up to 15 seconds and unlocking footage that lasts for as long as 25 seconds for users on the service’s $200-a-month Pro tier. That’s a simple change on paper that makes space for better pacing, clearer beats, and more comprehensive storytelling.

What’s changed in Sora 2 and who benefits most

With Sora 2, all users can now render clips up to 15 seconds long, instead of the previous 10-second limit. Pro subscribers on OpenAI’s $200 tier can bump that up to 25 seconds — for narratives considered to demand the trifecta of setup, action, and payoff in a single generation.

The 25-second feature is currently restricted to the web version only. The 15-second mode is available on both the mobile app and web versions.

OpenAI is adjusting the credits “so they reflect more of total runtime.” A 15-second render counts as two videos against the daily limit, while a 25-second render costs four credits. For creatives scheduling production days or campaign calendars, that shift makes budget planning far more predictable.

How to enable longer clip durations on mobile and web

On mobile, go to Create Video and tap on Duration in order to select the 15-second option. On the web, that toggle is under the Settings icon (also labeled “Duration”). The 25-second choice is available there for Pro users on the web experience.

Pro extras and web-only restrictions you should know

Pros also have access to a storyboard feature that lets you pre-plan your movie’s sequence, shot by shot. You list every beat with prompts and reveal the story as a whole clip out of Sora. The method of tricking this simple structure to match both pacing and camera moves, instead of brute-forcing dozens of generations, can be found on the web version of Sora 2.

OpenAI demonstrated a preview of the upgrade with a 25-second snippet — an AI secret agent riding a motorcycle chasing down a train — indicating that the model is capable of maintaining action continuity beyond quick vignettes.

Why The Few Extra Seconds Are Disputable

Five seconds more for everyone, and 15 additional seconds for Pro, is a lot in short-form video. That’s all some things require: some scenes cut together, a product moment dropped in, or a call to action stuck at the landing without losing any message by squeezing.

Industry studies of organizations like Nielsen and Wistia have consistently demonstrated completion rates above industry averages for sub-30-second videos, especially when the narrative arc is drawn tight. The new length of Sora output is designed to better fit ad slots, app store previews, or social formats.

Competitive context among generative video platforms

Generative video competitors often default to capping clips around 5–10 seconds, the specifics of which depend on credit tiers and model settings. By generalizing that duration to 15 seconds for everyone and stretching it to 25 for Pro, OpenAI is steering Sora toward use cases that would often need intervention — say manual stitching or post-production — in order to reach a comparable runtime.

The friction point is the trade-off for credits. Longer shots require fewer short clips to be assembled, but they draw more heavily from daily budgets. And for agencies and studios, that trade-off can still be a net win if it eliminates editing steps and model-to-model matching.

Early uptake and platform plans across iOS and Android

Sora 2 is still highly rated among free iPhone apps, as shown by Apple’s App Store charts — a sign of mainstream interest in AI video tools. There’s a recent addition to Google Play that indicates Android support is coming, but there’s no word yet on timing from OpenAI.

What the longer Sora 2 clips mean for everyday creators

For social groups, 15 seconds is a sweet spot for teasers, feature demos, and UGC-style explainers that feel whole. Pro users, meanwhile, gain 25 seconds — plenty to develop a more cinematic arc (establishing shot, action, payoff) without so much nonstop jump-cutting/auto-wrestling going on.

Blending that with storyboard and Sora 2 becomes a much more predictable previsualization tool. Creative directors may lock framing and motion beats even before spinning cycles, and iterate style and lighting with fewer surprises.

The bottom line: a small time bump, paid for in credits, that nudges AI-generated video closer to the rhythms of the formats in which it actually ships.