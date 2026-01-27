Sony Unveils Bluetooth PS-LX3BT And PS-LX5BT Turntables

Sony is putting fresh spin on its vinyl lineup with two new Bluetooth turntables, the PS-LX3BT and PS-LX5BT. It’s the company’s first major update to its wireless record players in years, and it targets both newcomers and more discerning listeners with upgraded wireless codecs, built-in preamps, and fully automatic operation. The PS-LX3BT is available to pre-order at $399.99, while the step-up PS-LX5BT arrives this spring for $499.99.

Bluetooth Gets Serious for Vinyl with aptX and aptX Adaptive

Wireless turntables used to be a compromise. Sony’s new decks make a stronger case for cutting the cable, adding support for higher-quality Bluetooth codecs including aptX and aptX Adaptive. In ideal conditions, these codecs deliver higher bitrates and lower latency than SBC, and can transmit up to 24-bit audio at 48 kHz. Translation: more of the groove’s fine detail makes it to your headphones or speaker without the mushy high end that can plague basic Bluetooth connections.

Both models pair directly to Bluetooth headphones or speakers, making late-night listening effortless—think noise-canceling cans or a compact bookshelf speaker in an apartment. For wired systems, each turntable includes a built-in phono preamp, so you can plug into line-level inputs on powered speakers or amplifiers without a separate phono stage.

Two Models Tailored for Different Listeners and Systems

At a glance, the PS-LX3BT and PS-LX5BT share the same fundamentals: both are fully automatic, belt-drive turntables with 33⅓ and 45 RPM support. Press a button, and the arm cues itself, plays, and returns—perfect for anyone who values ease of use or wants to avoid the anxiety of manual needle drops.

The PS-LX5BT is the more audiophile-leaning option. Sony equips it with a Moving Magnet cartridge, tighter control over tracking force for more precise stylus pressure, and a gold-plated audio jack intended to preserve signal integrity over wired connections. Those upgrades should help reduce inner-groove distortion, improve channel separation, and offer a clearer path to future cartridge upgrades.

The PS-LX3BT is the approachable pick. It inherits the convenience features that made Sony’s previous Bluetooth model a beginner favorite, while stepping up wireless performance for today’s headphones and speakers. If your system lives on a credenza and you want press-and-play simplicity with room to grow, this is the safer buy.

Pricing Context and Market Timing for Sony’s New Decks

Pricing lands above the street price of Sony’s outgoing PS-LX310BT, which was widely available around the $200 mark for much of its run. Even so, the uplift reflects the broader reality of the vinyl boom: listeners are spending more on hardware as they commit to the format. The Recording Industry Association of America reports that vinyl revenues have climbed for years, with 2023 marking another double-digit gain and the format leading physical music sales by revenue. Luminate’s year-end report likewise showed tens of millions of LPs sold in the U.S., underscoring demand for better gear to play them.

This launch also arrives as Sony refines its home audio strategy, signaling that the company’s hi-fi ambitions extend beyond headphones. Rather than chasing ultra-niche, manual-only designs, Sony is betting on automatic decks that meet listeners where they are—mixing the tactile pull of vinyl with the convenience of modern wireless audio.

Why Wireless Vinyl Now Makes Sense for Everyday Listening

Serious vinyl fans still swear by a wired path to a dedicated amp and speakers, and the new models oblige. But wireless is no longer a novelty: aptX and aptX Adaptive narrow the gap, and they unlock practical scenarios that keep records spinning more often. Want to cue up a Sunday morning LP without powering up the whole stack, or listen with premium headphones while others sleep? A Bluetooth transmitter built into the turntable removes friction—and friction is the enemy of routine listening.

The trade-off remains the automation itself. Purists prize manual cueing and adjustable tonearms for fine-tuning. Sony’s pitch is different: deliver clean setup, reliable speed stability, and consistent performance, then add wireless freedom. For thousands of listeners, that’s exactly the balance that keeps a collection in rotation rather than on display.

Early Take: Which Sony Bluetooth Turntable Fits You?

If you’re upgrading from an entry-level Bluetooth deck or starting a first system, the PS-LX3BT looks like a strong, low-hassle choice. If you’re flirting with audiophile territory—or plan to integrate with a higher-quality stereo now or later—the PS-LX5BT’s cartridge, tracking precision, and wired refinements justify the premium. Either way, Sony’s return to the category is timely, and it gives vinyl listeners two credible ways to go wireless without losing the essence of analog.