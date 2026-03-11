Sony ULT Wear Headphones Now 44% Off At $139.95

Sony’s bass-forward ULT Wear over-ears have crashed to $139.95 at Amazon, a steep drop from the $249.99 list price that puts a premium noise-canceling headphone within true budget territory. At 44% off, this is the lowest widely available price we’ve seen in recent months and translates to roughly $110 in savings.

Big Price Drop On A Feature-Rich ANC Headphone

The ULT Wear (model WH‑ULT900N) anchors Sony’s ULT line with an emphasis on energizing low end without drowning out vocals or detail. The headline here is value: at under $140, these cans now compete with entry‑level ANC models on price while keeping hallmark Sony perks like app-based customization, multipoint pairing, and high‑res wireless support via LDAC on compatible Android devices.

For context, Sony’s flagship WH‑1000XM5 routinely sells for far more, and rivals like Bose QuietComfort, Beats Studio Pro, and Sennheiser Momentum 4 typically hover well above the $200 mark even on sale. This discount moves the ULT Wear into a sweet spot for commuters, students, and office dwellers who want strong active noise cancellation (ANC) and confident bass without flagship pricing.

What You Get At This Price: Features and Battery Life

Battery life is rated up to 30 hours with ANC on and up to 50 hours with ANC off, according to Sony’s specifications, with fast charging that can add hours of listening from a brief top‑up. The earcups fold for easier packing, a practical win over some higher‑end models that favor a non‑folding design.

A dedicated ULT button engages Sony’s “ULT Power Sound” enhancements with two bass profiles, letting you choose between deeper sub‑bass or a punchier, club‑leaning thump. The Headphones Connect app provides adjustable EQ, ANC and Ambient Sound controls, and firmware updates, so you can tune the signature beyond the out‑of‑box curve.

Connectivity is rock‑solid in daily use thanks to Bluetooth multipoint (stay connected to your laptop and phone at once) and quick switching. Android users can enable LDAC in settings for higher bit‑rate streaming; iPhone listeners will use AAC, which still sounds clean and consistent for most services.

Sound and ANC in Real-World Testing and Reviews

Independent reviewers have generally found the ULT Wear’s tuning to be lively and bass‑forward yet surprisingly balanced once you dial back the low end in the app. In side‑by‑side comparisons, the WH‑1000XM5 still leads for absolute noise‑blocking—especially with higher‑frequency chatter—while the ULT Wear closes the gap admirably on low‑frequency rumbles like trains or HVAC hum. Outlets such as Rtings and What Hi‑Fi have echoed that pattern: the XM5 remains the ANC benchmark, but the ULT Wear delivers competitive hush for significantly less cash.

Call quality is dependable for work calls in moderate noise. Sony’s beamforming mics prioritize clarity, and the headphones manage wind and background sound reasonably well. If your day mixes podcasts, playlists, and Zoom, this set hits above its sale price.

Who Will Benefit Most From Sony ULT Wear Headphones

Bass enthusiasts who want club‑leaning impact without muddy mids will love the ULT modes, and the app EQ lets you tame things for acoustic or classical sessions.

Commuters and travelers get long battery life, foldable portability, and ANC that handles engines and subway drones with confidence.

Remote workers and students benefit from multipoint convenience, clear voice pickup, and enough isolation to stay focused in shared spaces.

Tips to Maximize the Deal and Optimize Your Setup

Enable LDAC on Android for higher fidelity over services that support it, but note it can draw more battery than standard codecs. In the Sony app, start with a gentle EQ cut around the sub‑bass region if you prefer a reference‑leaning sound, and test both ULT profiles to match your library. Keep firmware updated; Sony frequently refines ANC behavior and stability through over‑the‑air patches.

The takeaway is simple: at $139.95, the ULT Wear lands in rarefied “no‑brainer” territory for a modern ANC headphone with big‑stage bass, long endurance, and thoughtful features. If you’ve been eyeing premium noise cancelers but balking at premium prices, this is the moment to jump.