Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones Now Under $100

Sony’s WH-CH720N over-ear headphones have dropped to $98 at a major online retailer, bringing full-featured active noise cancellation, multipoint Bluetooth, and marathon battery life into the sub-$100 bracket. That’s a steep 46% off the typical $179.99 list price, and it’s one of the most compelling ANC deals we’ve seen in this range in months.

For travelers, commuters, or anyone trying to carve out a quiet workspace, this price point hits a sweet spot: meaningful noise reduction and everyday comfort without paying flagship premiums. Inventory-based promos like this tend to move quickly, so if you’ve been waiting for a value buy from a top-tier audio brand, this is the moment.

What you get for under $100 with Sony WH-CH720N

The WH-CH720N are among Sony’s lightest over-ears at roughly 192 grams, which matters on long flights or marathon listening sessions. Despite the weight savings, you still get Sony’s Integrated Processor V1—technology trickled down from the brand’s pricier lines—to drive the active noise cancellation and signal processing.

Battery life is a headline feature: up to 35 hours with ANC enabled, and a quick charge that nets about 60 minutes of playback from a 3-minute top-up. Connectivity is modern and flexible, with Bluetooth 5.2 and multipoint pairing so you can jump between your phone and laptop without manual re-pairing. The Sony Headphones Connect app adds adjustable EQ, ambient sound controls, and toggleable features that help tailor the sound and isolation to your environment.

Sony keeps the codec support simple here—AAC and SBC—omitting LDAC to hit the aggressive price. For most listeners streaming compressed music or taking calls, that’s a reasonable trade-off, particularly given the noise-cancelling hardware you’re getting at this price.

Real-world ANC performance in everyday environments

At this tier, the measure of a good ANC headphone is how well it tames consistent, low-frequency rumble—think bus engines, HVAC drones, and cabin hum. Independent lab testing from outlets that benchmark ANC regularly has found the WH-CH720N to be notably effective in the lows for their class, while mid-to-high-frequency sounds like nearby conversation remain more audible than on Sony’s premium 1000X series. That balance is typical for sub-$100 cans and still translates to a much quieter commute or study session.

Call quality is solid for office and on-the-go use thanks to beamforming microphones and noise-reduction algorithms, though wind can still pose a challenge outdoors. In practice, the combination of light weight, stable Bluetooth, and dependable ANC makes these an easy daily driver rather than a special-occasion set.

How it stacks up against rivals at the $100 price point

Value-focused competitors like Anker’s Soundcore Space One and JBL’s Tune series frequently circle the $100 mark with strong spec sheets. Where the Sony set distinguishes itself is the tuning polish, app support, and weight-to-comfort ratio—all areas where the brand’s experience shows. You won’t get the hard case or luxury build materials of Sony’s flagship models, but for most listeners, comfort plus battery plus reliable ANC beats extras you’ll seldom use.

Market trackers such as Futuresource Consulting have consistently placed Sony among global leaders in over-ear headphone sales, which has a practical upside: consistent firmware updates and a robust app ecosystem. That long-tail support matters when you plan to keep a headset for years, not months.

Who should buy and who should skip these headphones

If you stream music, podcasts, and video on your phone and laptop, work in open offices, or travel frequently, the WH-CH720N at $98 is a savvy buy. Students and hybrid workers get particular mileage from the multipoint pairing and long battery life—fewer cables, fewer dead-battery headaches.

Audio purists seeking hi-res wireless with LDAC or frequent flyers who want top-tier speech isolation should still look to Sony’s WH-1000XM5 or similar flagship models. Those deliver stronger voice-frequency noise blocking and more advanced features, but they also cost several times more.

Buying tips to lock in the deal and avoid surprises

Promos like this are typically time-limited or tied to stock levels. Confirm the seller is the retailer itself or an authorized partner to preserve warranty coverage, and check return windows in case the fit isn’t right—over-ears can be personal. If you’re buying for travel, consider adding a slim pouch since budget-friendly models rarely include a hard case.

Bottom line: At $98, the WH-CH720N deliver the right mix of modern ANC, comfort, and battery stamina at a price that undercuts much of the field. It’s a sound deal in every sense—especially if your goal is to buy once, listen often, and keep distractions at bay without overspending.