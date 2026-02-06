Sony Bravia 3 85-Inch Hits All-Time Low Price

The 85-inch Sony Bravia 3 TV just dropped to $899.99 at Amazon, down from $1,599.99. That’s $700 off, a 44% discount, and an all-time low for this model, according to major price trackers. For shoppers who have been waiting for a premium big-screen from a top-tier brand without a four-figure price tag, this is the moment.

Why This Price Move Matters for 85-Inch TV Shoppers

Deals under $1,000 on 85-inch sets are rare from legacy brands. Budget models from TCL or Hisense occasionally dip near this threshold during peak sales, but Sony’s large-format TVs typically keep a price premium. Industry researchers at Circana have noted that screens 65 inches and larger now drive the bulk of TV revenue, and aggressive pricing on the biggest sizes tends to appear in short bursts. Seeing an 85-inch Sony at $899.99 signals a meaningful shift in value for the size class.

What The Bravia 3 Brings To The Living Room

This is a 4K LED TV designed for everyday viewing with Sony’s color management and motion handling in play. The set supports Triluminos Pro, which expands color reproduction for richer reds and more nuanced greens compared with standard LED panels. It also features Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode—Sony’s “Perfect for PS5” conveniences that tune HDR levels and picture presets to the content you’re watching or playing.

For streaming, the Bravia 3 runs Google TV with Google Assistant built-in. That means quick voice search, user profiles, and app support across the major platforms including Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Disney+. If you’re upgrading from an older smart TV or a basic streaming stick, the integrated interface is faster, cleaner, and easier to personalize.

Audio is serviceable out of the box, and the set supports straightforward expansion with a soundbar or AVR if you want more cinematic punch. With this much screen real estate, pairing it with a compact Dolby Atmos bar can transform sports, films, and games without a complicated install.

How It Compares with Rivals from Samsung, TCL, and Hisense

At this price, the Bravia 3 undercuts many competing 85-inch models from Samsung’s budget lines and matches or beats value-led QLEDs from TCL and Hisense that often sit between $999 and $1,299 outside holiday periods. While some rivals may tout higher peak brightness or local dimming counts on paper, Sony’s processing and color accuracy routinely earn high marks from independent testers such as Consumer Reports and Rtings, especially for natural skin tones and motion during fast sports.

If you prioritize the cleanest Google TV experience, reliable upscaling for cable and HD sports, and a brand ecosystem that plays nicely with PlayStation, the Bravia 3’s proposition is unusually strong at $899.99. Shoppers chasing maximum HDR punch for dark-room movie nights might consider stepping up to a mid-tier QLED or Mini-LED, but those options generally cost notably more at 85 inches.

Real-World Fit and Setup Notes for an 85-Inch TV

An 85-inch TV is a different class of hardware. Check viewing distance and wall clearance: many home theater pros recommend roughly 9 to 11 feet for a comfortable 4K experience at this size. Confirm your wall mount’s VESA pattern and weight rating before delivery, and plan on at least two people for the unboxing and lift. If you’re placing it on furniture, measure the leg width—on sets this large, the feet often sit near the edges.

Gamers should set the TV’s game preset and enable the console’s HDR calibration for best results. Sony’s Auto HDR Tone Mapping helps streamline that step with PS5, and input lag on Sony’s recent mainstream models has been competitive in game mode. For sports, try the “Cinema” or “Standard” preset with motion smoothing set to a low or custom value to reduce judder without overdoing the soap-opera effect.

Bottom Line on the Deal and Who Should Buy This TV

This is the strongest price-to-size-to-brand-value equation we’ve seen on a Sony 85-inch 4K set to date. At $899.99, the Bravia 3 delivers big-screen immersion, Sony’s trusted color processing, and a slick Google TV experience at a price point that used to be reserved for no-name models. If an 85-inch upgrade has been on your list, this record low is exactly the window to take it.