Sony And Honda Abandon Joint Afeela EV Project

Sony Honda Mobility has pulled the plug on its Afeela electric cars, ending development of the long-teased sedan and its SUV sibling. The joint venture said it cannot proceed after a strategic reversal at Honda removed critical manufacturing and support pillars the program depended on.

The first Afeela model had been slated to start around $90,000, a tough sell in a market tilting toward value and incentives that are harder to capture. The decision leaves the venture’s staff in Tokyo and California in limbo while leaders sort out what comes next.

In a statement, the company said it will continue discussions with both parents and share its future direction “at the earliest possible opportunity.” No specifics were offered on the fate of prototypes, tooling, or supplier agreements.

What Changed for Afeela and the Sony Honda Partnership

Honda recently scrapped multiple U.S.-bound EVs in a move it said could cost nearly $16 billion, citing tariffs on imported components and intensifying competition from Chinese automakers that has fueled a global price war. That pivot severed access to “certain technologies and assets” Afeela had planned to use for factory capacity, certification, after-sales, and supply chains.

Without that backbone, Sony Honda Mobility concluded it could no longer credibly bring the Afeela sedan and SUV to market. The calculus reflects how dependent greenfield EV programs are on established industrial infrastructure, dealer and service networks, and cash-intensive launch support.

The broader backdrop in the U.S. has also turned more unforgiving: higher financing costs, uneven public charging satisfaction, and the federal EV tax credit no longer available, even as some state incentives persist. Luxury buyers haven’t vanished, but they are already courted by rivals with deeper scale and sharper brand equity.

A Concept Years in the Making, From Vision-S to Afeela

Sony first signaled car ambitions at CES with the Vision-S, a rolling tech demo built with traditional suppliers such as Magna. It packed a dashboard-spanning display, immersive 360 audio, and a 33-sensor suite for perception and safety—an elegant showcase of Sony’s entertainment and imaging chops.

The partnership with Honda formalized the leap from concept to product plan, later unveiled under the Afeela name. Prototypes highlighted a software-first cockpit built on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis, with cinematic interfaces rendered using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine. In a viral flourish, the car even crept forward onstage via a PlayStation controller—proof of Sony’s UX flair, if not a production feature.

The strategy was to blend Honda’s manufacturing discipline with Sony’s strengths in sensors, entertainment, and interface design to create a connected, updatable premium EV. On paper, it was a compelling pairing.

Why the Economics No Longer Worked for Afeela EVs

Low-volume luxury EVs are brutally expensive to launch. Beyond the platform and battery, companies must fund crash programs, cybersecurity and over-the-air architectures, advanced driver-assist validation, multi-market homologation, and a service footprint. The bill quickly runs into billions, pushing break-even volumes higher than most newcomers can guarantee.

Meanwhile, incumbents and new challengers moved the goalposts. Tesla’s sweeping price cuts reset consumer expectations. BYD’s cost structure keeps ratcheting down global price points. Rivian and Lucid captured tech-first luxury mindshare, while Mercedes, BMW, and Porsche accelerated their own electric lineups with familiar ownership experiences.

Market data underscore the squeeze. The International Energy Agency estimates global EV sales surpassed 14 million with roughly an 18% share of light-duty sales, but momentum in the U.S. has been uneven. Cox Automotive has tracked rising inventories and heavier discounting, while S&P Global Mobility reports average EV transaction prices drifting toward the mainstream. Launching a $90,000 newcomer into that downdraft is a tall order.

What Happens Next for Sony Honda Mobility and Afeela

Sony Honda Mobility says it will work with its parents to determine the joint venture’s next chapter, promising a joint update on direction and longer-term positioning. The company has not detailed the path for employees or for the assets built up over the program.

One logical pivot is to decouple the car from the code. Sony’s competencies—in imaging sensors, media, human–machine interfaces, and in-cabin services—could be licensed to automakers seeking differentiated software and entertainment layers. Honda, for its part, can refocus on hybrids and a paced EV roadmap built on platforms it controls or co-develops with partners.

The hard lesson remains: building cars at scale is unforgiving, even for giants. Apple ultimately walked away from its own car effort, Dyson shelved its EV after heavy investment, and multiple pure-play startups have restructured or shut down. In that context, calling time on Afeela looks less like surrender than a sober read of where the EV market is—and where it’s heading.