Sony 85-Inch Bravia 7 Price Drops Over $700

One of the best deals we’ve seen on a giant-screen TV right now is at major retailers on Sony’s 85-inch Bravia 7, which you can get for $2,098 (a discount of $701.99 off a list price posted by Sony). That $702 savings amounts to 25% off and is the lowest price we’ve seen on this model, making a premium 85-inch set suddenly within reach for those looking to up their home theater game before the season’s biggest games and New Year streaming binges.

Why This 85-Inch Deal Is So Remarkable Right Now

Very, very few 85-inch displays get such deep discounts — especially from Sony. So far, industry trackers like Circana report that 75-inch-plus adoption is steadily increasing, though premium brands usually ask higher prices even when offering discounts. A 25% reduction at this screen size is unusual — especially for a current-generation Mini LED model — and it brings Sony’s large-scale experience down closer to mainstream budgets without giving up flagship-class picture control.

There’s also a timing dimension: Retailers tend to see peak TV purchases around big sports events, according to reports from the Consumer Technology Association. When an elite set — it’s a top-tier 85-inch, after all — drops to its lowest price during prime watch season, it’s not just your basic markdown; it’s a sign that inventory and competition are coming together in the center of the rings of the Venn diagram of deals to create a brief value window.

What You Get With Sony’s 85-Inch Bravia 7 TV

Bravia 7 is Sony’s new-for-2024 Mini LED 4K range, sitting below the flagship Bravia 9. It features a packed Mini LED backlight array with local dimming, so it’s capable of reaching greater levels of brightness and contrast than regular LED sets. Sony’s XR Processor combs through scenes in real time: it sharpens textures, reins in blooming, and maintains natural skin tones — which are all disciplines where Sony traditionally tends to get high marks from reviewers at places like Rtings and HDTVTest.

For speedy action, the panel features 4K at 120Hz and supports Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode over HDMI 2.1. If you have a PS5, the Sony-exclusive titles’ Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode take care of optimizing the image for you without much tinkering. HDR is supported for Dolby Vision; audio supports Dolby Atmos. Out of the box, Google TV brings apps and live channels into a clean interface, while Sony Pictures Core supplements with premium studio titles for those who want a cinema-night showcase.

Peak HDR highlights delivered on the Bravia 7 break considerably away from generic LED territory — independent tests of Mini LED sets in this price class tend to clock in north of 1,000 nits — so there’s plenty of convincingly rendered specular detail in fireworks and stadium lights as well as glints off the sun. Motion handling and upscaling are typical Sony strengths, particularly key if you typically mix 4K sports with 1080p broadcasts in your lineup.

How It Compares With Rivals in This Price Tier

Compared to the Bravia 9, the Bravia 7 does give up some peak brightness and local dimming refinement, but it costs dramatically less — typically under half as much at 85 inches — while inheriting the high-end processing and gaming features that most buyers care about. Against price leaders like TCL and Hisense, the Sony now lands much closer on price than it normally does. Certainly, they can provide eye-popping brightness per dollar, but Sony’s color accuracy, motion finesse, and tone mapping stand as differentiators that videophiles and sports fans notice from day to day.

Versus Samsung’s high-end Mini LED offerings, the Bravia 7 leans much more into Sony’s cinematic tuning rather than hyper-saturated showroom punch. If you prefer a more understated bit of color with the Bravia 7, then its strong highlights, combined, give it a nice look.

Who Should Buy and Setup Tips for Big Screens

An 85-inch screen on a living room wall or in a basement theater can be transformative, but measure first. For 4K at this size, a viewing distance of about 7 to 10 feet hits a sweet spot for immersion without visible pixel structure — per the same sort of “viewing-angle” advice you get from THX and SMPTE. The TV also offers little in the way of light control: if you have windows opposite your display, such a big screen — even with Mini LED’s brightness — is going to reflect quite a bit of whatever it’s looking at.

Plan your audio, too. The set supports Dolby Atmos, but a dedicated soundbar or AV receiver will serve to unlock enhanced impact for sports crowds and action soundtracks. That means using the TV’s Filmmaker or Cinema-style modes when watching movies, a calibrated Game mode for gaming on consoles, and activating VRR where available. Many owners are also fans of Netflix Calibrated Mode, which is designed to keep streaming titles in the vein of the creator’s intent.

Bottom Line on This Record Low for Sony’s 85-Inch

Now is the time to buy a truly enormous screen without paying flagship prices. The 85-incher from Sony is $2,098, bringing in Mini LED contrast and XR processing as well as full-bore HDMI 2.1 gaming, at a markdown you don’t see very often for about 25% off the typical price. If you’ve been waiting for a legitimately believable 85-inch upgrade that is the perfect mix of picture quality, size, and value, then this record low price is exactly the green light you were waiting to see.