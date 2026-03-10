Sonos Unveils Play And Era 100 SL Speakers

Sonos is back with two fresh speakers aimed at different corners of its ecosystem, reviving the storied Play name and extending the Era family with a more affordable, mic-free option. The new Play slots into the portable lineup between the Roam and Move 2, while the Era 100 SL delivers the acoustic footprint of the popular Era 100 without onboard microphones, lowering the barrier to building a home theater or multiroom setup.

Play Brings Back A Beloved Name With Real Portability

The return of the Play moniker signals a reset for Sonos’s go-anywhere ambitions. Positioned squarely between the pocketable Roam and the brawnier Move 2, Play is designed to live on a charging base at home and then head out when you do, switching from Wi‑Fi multiroom audio to Bluetooth for off-grid listening. It’s smaller than the Move 2, making it a better fit for a backpack rather than just the back patio.

Durability gets a notable bump. Play carries an IP67 rating, meaning full dust protection and survival after brief submersion in water, according to IEC standards. That’s a step up from the Move 2’s IP56 resistance to dust and powerful water jets, and it should matter to anyone planning beach days, tailgates, or travel.

Sonos also debuts a proprietary Bluetooth-enabled grouping feature that lets multiple Play and Move 2 units synchronize beyond the confines of Wi‑Fi. For households that split time between indoors and outdoors, this closes a long-standing gap where Bluetooth-only sessions couldn’t easily join the party.

Under the hood, Play uses three Class‑H amplifiers driving two tweeters and a midwoofer, augmented by two passive radiators to bolster low-end output. Expect a punchy, bass-forward presentation that favors open-air use. By contrast, Move 2’s Class‑D topology and lack of passive radiators suggest more effortless low-frequency authority and higher overall output, but at a higher price and size. Play still brings premium touches: Automatic Trueplay room tuning, Apple AirPlay 2, voice assistant compatibility, and USB‑C reverse charging for topping up a phone on the go.

Era 100 SL Targets The Sweet Spot Without Microphones

The Era 100 SL is a strategic nod to listeners who want modern Sonos sound without always-on mics. Sonos removes the microphones but keeps the core acoustic package of the Era 100: three Class‑D amplifiers, two tweeters for stereo separation, and a single midwoofer for body and warmth. In practice, it should sound indistinguishable from its mic-enabled sibling.

It’s also a practical gateway to home theater. Pair two Era 100 SLs as rear surrounds with a Sonos soundbar to create a compact 5.1 setup, or add them room-by-room with in-app pairing and Apple AirPlay 2 for whole-home music. Trueplay tuning and capacitive touch controls carry over intact, reinforcing that this is not a stripped-down speaker so much as a confident first step into the ecosystem.

Why These Moves Matter For Sonos And Its Ecosystem

After a quiet stretch on the consumer hardware front, Sonos is plugging two clear gaps: a truly rugged mid-tier portable and a lower-cost, privacy-friendly home speaker that doesn’t compromise on sound. The company recently refreshed its pro and installer offerings, and this pair suggests a deliberate cadence aimed at rebuilding momentum across categories.

Reviving the Play badge taps into brand memory from the Play:1, Play:3, and Play:5 era, signaling versatility and value. Meanwhile, the SL concept has already proved popular with the former One SL, particularly among buyers wary of hot mics in living spaces. Surveys from organizations like the Pew Research Center have consistently found sustained concern over voice-assisted devices in the home, and the Era 100 SL gives those users a straightforward option without juggling privacy toggles.

On the engineering side, the IP67 step and Bluetooth grouping acknowledge how people actually use portables: outside Wi‑Fi coverage and often near water, dust, or sand. In the home, the ability to add Era 100 SL surrounds to a soundbar-based system addresses a common upgrade path without forcing a jump to pricier bookshelf or in-wall solutions.

Early Buying Advice For Sonos Play And Era 100 SL

Choose Play if you want one speaker that can live on a kitchen counter all week and then handle a weekend away, with sturdier protection and flexible Bluetooth grouping. Opt for Era 100 SL if you’re building a room-by-room system or adding rear surrounds to a Sonos soundbar and you don’t need voice capture. Both arrive in Black or White, and both aim to make the Sonos ecosystem easier to enter without sacrificing the polish that long-time users expect.

With clear price points at $299 for Play and $189 for Era 100 SL, Sonos is drawing cleaner lines between portability, privacy, and performance. For shoppers comparing brands, the new lineup underscores Sonos’s core advantage: seamless multiroom control and consistent tuning from speaker to speaker, whether you’re in a studio apartment or spreading sound across multiple floors.