Sonos Returns With Two Sub-$300 Speakers

Sonos is reentering the spotlight with two new speakers priced under $300, signaling a confident reset after months of turbulence around its software experience. The portable Sonos Play and the stationary Era 100 SL are aimed at the heart of the mainstream market, promising the familiar Sonos blend of multi-room simplicity, premium sound, and ecosystem polish—without pushing past the $300 ceiling.

Portable Play Targets Whole-Home Listening

The Sonos Play is designed to follow you around the house and into the backyard, with up to 24 hours of stated battery life and an included charging base. A replaceable battery and optimized power management extend longevity—an increasingly rare nod to repairability in a category where sealed designs are common.

Weighing 2.87 pounds, the Play lands well below the Move 2’s 6.61-pound heft, hinting at a mid-size form that’s easier to carry without dropping down to a pocketable speaker. Sonos even includes a small carry hook to make grab-and-go more natural. It connects to your system over Wi-Fi at home, and when you step outside, you can group via Bluetooth—Sonos says you can pair with up to three additional Play or Move 2 units for an immersive, party-ready setup.

At $299 and offered in black or white, the Play undercuts larger battery-powered smart speakers while keeping the Sonos system advantages that have made the brand a multi-room favorite.

Era 100 SL Emphasizes Privacy and Price

The Era 100 SL is a mic-free take on Sonos’s compact stereo speaker line, built to sit in one place and deliver “rich stereo sound and deep bass,” according to the company. The SL badge historically means no built-in microphones in the Sonos world (as seen with the One SL), and this model follows that playbook for households that want premium audio without always-listening hardware.

While it skips far-field voice pickup, the Era 100 SL still fits into the Sonos app ecosystem for multi-room control and tuning. Trueplay room correction is supported via a compatible phone’s microphones, a route Sonos has refined over several generations. Positioned under $300, it’s meant to be the straightforward home anchor for listeners who value stereo separation and deep bass in a compact footprint.

A Strategic Reset After App Backlash and Fixes

These launches arrive as Sonos works to win back goodwill after a widely criticized app overhaul that frustrated long-time customers by removing or breaking familiar features. The company has since pushed fixes, restored key functions, and reshaped its roadmap. Leadership characterized this hardware return as a recommitment to “simple on the surface, powerful behind the scenes,” underscoring Sonos’s belief that the value of its products emerges from the system as much as the box on the shelf.

That positioning matters. Sonos’s advantage has always been consistency: a single app controlling speakers across rooms, with optional TV integration and an ecosystem that tends to improve over time. After the software stumbles, pairing a privacy-first home speaker with a thoughtfully portable model shows the company leaning into core strengths rather than chasing novelty.

Where They Fit Against Rivals in the Market

Below $300 is a crowded battleground. Apple’s HomePod sits at $299 with Siri and robust bass but no battery. Bose’s Portable Smart Speaker typically runs higher, and Ultimate Ears targets mobility at lower prices with models like the Boom series. Amazon and Google dominate entry-level smart speakers under $150, trading absolute fidelity for convenience and assistant smarts.

Sonos’s pitch is different: seamless multi-room audio on Wi-Fi that can scale from a single speaker to a whole-home system, with simple grouping and stable sync. The Play gives Sonos users a lighter, longer-lasting portable option than the Move 2, while the Era 100 SL offers a no-mic stereo speaker for music-first households. For buyers already in the Sonos orbit, both devices extend the system without stretching budgets. For newcomers comparing features and price, the $299 Play directly challenges premium competitors that lack effortless multi-room chops.

Early Takeaways From Sonos’s Sub-$300 Speaker Push

The Sonos Play’s spec sheet hits the right notes: daylong battery life, replaceable cells, lighter weight, and flexible Wi-Fi/Bluetooth grouping all address how people actually listen across rooms and patios. The Era 100 SL doubles down on privacy and simplicity, a combination many buyers now actively seek. Together, they read as a pragmatic reset—safe bets that reinforce the Sonos value proposition rather than reinvent it.

If Sonos continues to stabilize its software and deliver the polish longtime fans expect, these sub-$300 speakers could mark the start of a steadier chapter—one that lets the system do the selling, room by room.