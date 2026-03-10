Sonos Launches Sonos Play Portable Speaker

Sonos has introduced Sonos Play, a mid‑size portable speaker designed to bridge the gap between the ultra‑compact Roam 2 and the heftier Move 2. The new model brings 24‑hour battery life, Bluetooth and Wi‑Fi connectivity, a line‑in jack, physical controls, and onboard voice assistant, aiming to deliver stereo sound without the bulk that has made some larger portables less travel‑friendly.

A Portable Slot Between Roam and Move in Sonos’ Lineup

Sonos Play is the missing middle in the company’s lineup. Roam 2 is great for pockets and picnics; Move 2 sounds superb but tips the scales at around 3 kilograms. At about 1.3 kilograms, Play is far easier to toss in a tote or carry to the backyard, yet it’s sizable enough to move real air. Think of it as the “weekend” speaker: compact enough to go anywhere, substantial enough to be the main speaker in a small living room or kitchen.

Design and Audio Architecture for True Stereo Sound

Sonos is emphasizing true stereo from a single portable enclosure. Dual angled tweeters handle left and right channels, while two bass radiators reinforce low‑end response. That layout matters: most travel speakers collapse to mono or pseudo‑stereo, which narrows the soundstage when you’re not centered. With separate drivers, Play should keep vocals anchored and cymbals placed while still delivering a satisfying thump outdoors.

The build is waterproof, targeting poolside and patio duty without babying the gear. The 24‑hour battery claim puts Play in all‑day territory, a practical difference for people who don’t want to think about chargers between brunch and bedtime. The weight—roughly the same as many 13‑inch laptops—signals a focus on fidelity and runtime over featherweight portability.

Connectivity and Controls for Flexible Everyday Use

Play’s dual‑mode wireless approach gives it range and flexibility: Bluetooth for quick pairing on the go; Wi‑Fi for stable, higher‑bandwidth listening at home within the Sonos ecosystem. The inclusion of a line‑in jack is notable. As more brands abandon analog inputs, Sonos is leaving the door open for turntables with preamps, older MP3 players, or a quick laptop hookup—handy in a backyard movie night or spontaneous DJ setup.

Physical buttons keep the basics tactile—volume, playback, and power—useful when wet hands or bright sun make touchscreens less reliable. A built‑in voice assistant adds hands‑free control, which is increasingly the default for kitchen counters and workshops where you might be juggling tasks.

Battery Life and Real-World Use Over a Full Day

Run time is the most consequential spec for a portable, and 24 hours is a meaningful threshold. It means a long day out without rationing volume, or multiple evenings of casual listening between charges. Combined with a waterproof chassis, Play is clearly geared for balconies, bathrooms, and beach bags—the everyday places people actually listen, not just ideal demo rooms.

Price Positioning and Lineup Fit for Sonos Portables

Sonos Play is priced at $299, or €349 in Europe, slotting squarely between the tiny Roam 2 and the larger Move 2 on both size and cost. It’s the obvious choice for listeners who found Move 2 too bulky to carry yet wanted fuller stereo sound and stronger bass than a pocketable speaker can muster.

Alongside Play, Sonos is also introducing Era 100 SL at $189 (€199). It mirrors the Era 100’s look and driver arrangement—dual tweeters and a woofer—with Wi‑Fi, Bluetooth, and line‑in support, but it omits voice control. That model underlines Sonos’s two‑track strategy: lean portables for go‑anywhere audio and affordable home speakers for rooms where outlets—and privacy preferences—make voice optional.

Why This Launch Matters for Sonos and Portable Audio

For Sonos, Play isn’t just another box with drivers. It plugs a practical gap that fans have been vocal about: a carryable speaker that doesn’t compromise on stereo image or battery life. Analysts at Futuresource Consulting have noted sustained demand for portable speakers that can fluidly jump between Bluetooth outside and Wi‑Fi inside, and Play aligns with that hybrid behavior. It also gives Sonos a clearer step‑up path: start portable with Roam 2, upgrade to Play for bigger sound, then scale to room‑filling setups.

The portable market is crowded, but few competitors combine waterproofing, true stereo driver arrays, day‑long batteries, and Wi‑Fi ecosystem hooks at this size. If Play’s tuning matches the company’s reputation for balanced sound, it could become the default recommendation for people who want a single speaker that does double duty—travel companion by day, living‑room anchor by night—without dragging three kilograms to the park.