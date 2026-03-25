Sonos Beam Gen 2 Gets 26% Discount In Amazon Spring Sale

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale just turned one of the most popular compact soundbars into an easy upgrade: the Sonos Beam Gen 2 is down to $369, a $130 cut from its $499.99 list, or roughly 26% off. That’s a near Black Friday–level price on a Dolby Atmos–capable bar that consistently punches above its size.

If your ultra-thin TV looks great but sounds anemic, this is the fast, living room–friendly fix. The Beam Gen 2 keeps Sonos’s hallmark simplicity—clean setup, strong app support, and multiroom audio—while adding immersive height effects that make action scenes and live sports feel bigger and more dimensional.

What This Deal Gets You with the Sonos Beam Gen 2

The Beam Gen 2 is a 25-inch soundbar designed for small to mid-size rooms. It connects via HDMI eARC/ARC, supports Dolby Atmos for spatial audio, and integrates with Apple AirPlay 2. There’s Wi-Fi streaming and voice control through Amazon Alexa and Sonos Voice Control. Setup runs through the Sonos app on iOS or Android; there’s no Bluetooth audio, which keeps the focus on TV-first performance and network streaming.

Sonos’s software features help day-to-day viewing: Speech Enhancement lifts dialogue, Night Sound tames boomy effects without killing clarity, and Trueplay room tuning (available with an iPhone or iPad) adapts the bar’s sound to your space. Sonos also maintains long software support cycles; legacy products have received years of updates, a key differentiator in a category where devices often get abandoned early.

Atmos Effects Without the Bulk on Beam Gen 2

The Beam Gen 2 doesn’t use up-firing drivers. Instead, it relies on phased-array processing to create the vertical cues of Atmos with a low-profile cabinet that won’t block your TV. Feed it a proper Atmos signal—think Apple TV 4K, Xbox Series X, or built-in streaming apps over eARC—and you get a broader, taller soundstage than typical 2.0 or 3.0 bars in this size class.

Dialogue intelligibility is a standout, particularly for news, dramas, and sports. Multiple independent reviews from outlets such as RTINGS and What Hi-Fi have praised the Beam Gen 2’s center-channel clarity and overall cohesion for mixed TV and music use. Bass is respectable for its footprint; if you want theater-grade rumble, the natural add-on is the Sonos Sub Mini, but most apartments won’t need it for everyday watching.

For non-Atmos content, the bar handles Dolby Digital and DTS 5.1 streams, and it upmixes stereo to utilize its wider soundstage. Dolby notes that most streaming Atmos tracks arrive via Dolby Digital Plus, which economizes on bitrate while preserving height metadata—exactly the scenario the Beam Gen 2 is tuned for.

How It Compares Right Now Against Rival Soundbars

At $369, the Beam Gen 2 undercuts many similarly positioned Atmos bars. Bose’s Smart Soundbar 600 often sells between $399 and $499 and delivers true up-firing height drivers, but its ecosystem is smaller and app support is less comprehensive. Sony’s HT-A3000 regularly hovers near $398 to $499; it pairs well with Sony TVs and optional rears, yet it lacks Sonos’s multiroom polish.

Where Sonos tends to win is the day-two experience: robust multiroom streaming, frequent software updates, and a clean upgrade path. You can start with the Beam Gen 2, then later add a Sub Mini and a pair of Era speakers as surrounds, all managed in one app. For many buyers, that long-term flexibility matters as much as raw spec sheets.

Buyer’s Checklist Before You Click Buy Today

TV compatibility: You’ll get the best results using HDMI eARC for Atmos. If your TV lacks eARC, ARC will still work for Dolby Digital and DTS 5.1. Enable bitstream output in your TV’s audio settings to pass surround formats through.

Room setup: Run Trueplay with an iPhone or iPad for the most accurate tuning. Place the bar flush with the TV stand’s front edge to reduce reflections and give the virtual height effects room to breathe.

Feature trade-offs: There’s no Bluetooth audio and no HDMI passthrough. If you prioritize gaming features that depend on passthrough (such as 4K/120), you’ll need to connect sources directly to the TV and use eARC for audio return—standard practice with the Beam Gen 2.

Bottom Line on This Sonos Beam Gen 2 Spring Deal

This is the kind of spring deal that makes upgrading a no-brainer. The Sonos Beam Gen 2 delivers convincing Atmos immersion, class-leading dialogue clarity, and the best-in-class app ecosystem in a compact, living room–friendly package. At $369, it’s an easy recommendation for anyone who wants to transform TV sound without clutter—or commit to a home theater build that can grow over time.