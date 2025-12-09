Solawave offers Black Friday BOGO on light therapy devices

Solawave has extended its Black Friday promotion with a buy-one-get-one-free offer across its entire family of light therapy devices, including the flagship $399 Wrinkle Retreat Pro LED Face Mask. The BOGO deal effectively cuts the price in half when two shoppers share a pair, and it also brings rare savings to a category that tends to offer paltry discounts during peak shopping holidays.

How the bigger BOGO affects shoppers this season

Each eligible device purchased in pairs rings up one paid and one free, transforming high-ticket tools into significantly more affordable purchases. Prices start at $69, and the discount on the second device is as much as $399. For instance, a pair of Wrinkle Retreat Pro masks falls to $399 together—about $200 each if you can get a friend to go halves with you. It’s the same story with Solawave’s lower-priced offerings, which means this is a clear route to half off when you double up.

The promo is valid while supplies last, and there is pressure on LED product stock in December. LED masks were one of the most-searched items in Google’s Holiday 100, signaling that demand is high as shoppers look for at-home skincare tech.

Devices included and notable numbers in the Solawave BOGO

The marquee offer is for the Wrinkle Retreat Pro LED Face Mask at $399. Similar high-end masks from recognized competitors and established brands are seldom so deeply discounted during sales; receiving a second $399 unit for free is an unusually aggressive industry practice.

If you’re looking for more specific tools, several of Solawave’s most popular options are included:

Radiant Renewal Wand — $169, available as part of the BOGO.

Bye Acne Pimple Spot Treatment — $69 for a red and blue light device; essentially two units for the price of one.

Radiant Renewal Eye Recovery Pro — targets LEDs at crow’s feet and under-eye skin; eligible for BOGO, ideal for couples or “best friend” upgrades.

LightBoost Rejuvenation Therapy skincare — Face and Neck Rich Cream & Wand Activating Serum are included in the promotion.

Although topicals aren’t LED devices, packaging them in a BOGO can significantly lower the cost of running a full regimen—which many people using light therapy are integrating into their routine anyway.

How LED light therapy works, and what the evidence shows

Most consumer LED skincare devices operate at non-thermal wavelengths for signaling of skin cells rather than tissue ablation. Red light at 620–660 nm and near-infrared light around 800–850 nm is frequently indicated to promote collagen activity while diminishing fine lines, whereas blue light around 415 nm is aimed at treating acne by inhibiting the growth of Cutibacterium acnes. This is not a one-and-done approach; most protocols require multiple one-minute sessions a week for several weeks.

Scientific research has shown measurable reductions in wrinkle depth, improved skin smoothness, and lower acne lesion counts when used consistently. Journal reviews, including those in Photomedicine and Laser Surgery and Dermatologic Surgery, find modest yet statistically significant gains from low-level light therapy with good compliance. Dermatology groups, including the American Academy of Dermatology, note that results vary depending on device quality, wavelength accuracy, and consistency of application, among other factors, so expectations should be set around gradual improvement rather than overnight change.

Safety: Consumer LED masks and wands are typically considered noninvasive for most users when used as directed. For anyone with photosensitive conditions or who is on medication, it is recommended to consult a health professional before commencing any light treatment program.

Clever ways to make the most of the buy-one-get-one offer