Snowmageddon Sparks Five Best Weekend Tech Deals

As the storm moves in, retailers are quietly rolling out some of the sharpest markdowns of the season on laptops, tablets, TVs, and everyday accessories. We sifted through dozens of offers to surface five deals that deliver real value—not just big red tags. If you’re hunkering down at home, these are the standouts worth clicking on before inventories thin out.

Each pick below balances price, performance, and long-term usefulness. Where possible, we also note how a product stacks up against typical category benchmarks, drawing on trends tracked by organizations like IDC for PCs and RTINGS for TV testing methodologies. Bottom line: these are buys you won’t regret when the snow melts.

Best Tablet Deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Savings

The Galaxy Tab A9+ is down roughly 27%, dropping the 11-inch Android slate into genuine impulse-buy territory. You get a bright LCD, sturdy build, and smooth day-to-day performance for email, streaming, and note-taking. Storage is the lone weak spot at base, but the microSD slot lets you boost capacity up to 1TB—an increasingly rare perk as many tablets abandon expansion.

This is an ideal couch companion and travel device, especially when paired with a budget keyboard case. For context, the entry iPad still tends to sit north of $300, so under $170 for a responsive 11-inch screen is exceptional for casual use and kids’ profiles alike.

Best Earbuds Deal: JBL Tune Buds With ANC

At about 60% off, the JBL Tune Buds hit a rare sweet spot: active noise cancellation, a punchy sound signature, and a robust app equalizer that lets you dial back bass or spotlight vocals. The IP54 rating adds peace of mind for snow shoveling or slushy commutes, and the intuitive touch controls are easy to learn.

Battery endurance is strong for the class, with the case providing multiple recharges for a weekend without the wall. If you’ve been holding out for a brand-name pair under $40, this is the moment to pounce.

Best Esports Mouse Deal: Razer Viper V3 Pro

The Viper V3 Pro is built for competitive play: a featherweight chassis, a blisteringly precise 35,000-dpi sensor, and low-latency 2.4GHz wireless that keeps inputs crisp. Rated for 90 million clicks, the optical switches shrug off marathon sessions, while Razer’s software enables deep button mapping and sensitivity tuning across games.

With a discount of about 31%, this drops into a “why not upgrade now” zone for anyone using an older wireless rodent. For players pushing high-refresh monitors, the accuracy and microflick consistency are instantly noticeable.

Best Gaming Laptop Deal: Lenovo Legion Pro 7i

This configuration is the definition of headroom: an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, an RTX 5070 Ti laptop GPU, 32GB of RAM, and a roomy 2TB SSD—paired with a fast 16-inch WQHD+ 240Hz OLED panel. It’s the kind of build that chews through modern AAA titles and creative workloads without compromise, and the keyboard’s full number pad plus refined cooling design make it practical for everyday use.

At roughly 29% off, the cost-per-frame math gets compelling. IDC notes that 16-inch systems have become the performance sweet spot for gaming notebooks, and this model exemplifies why: bigger cooling capacity, immersive screen size, and desktop-class responsiveness in a backpackable form factor.

Best 65-Inch TV Deal: Roku Plus Series QLED

The 65-inch Roku Plus jumps to QLED this generation while keeping the intuitive Roku TV interface that remains a favorite for simple, fast streaming. Colors are vibrant, the voice remote is genuinely useful, and input lag is low enough to satisfy console gamers—traits that RTINGS-style testing often highlights as crucial for midrange sets.

With about a 31% price drop landing it in the mid-$400s, this is one of the strongest values for a living-room upgrade. You’ll get wide app support, hands-free control via major voice assistants, and a picture that outclasses basic LED models—especially in bright rooms.

How We Picked These Five Standout Weekend Deals

We prioritized discounts that beat typical seasonal promos, but only when the hardware clears key quality bars: dependable performance, strong user experience, and meaningful features for the category. For TVs, that means low input lag and panel tech that resists washout in daylight; for laptops, sustained performance and fast displays; for audio and peripherals, comfort and app support that extend longevity.

A quick shopping tip while you ride out the weather: confirm return windows and price-adjustment policies, since carriers can be delayed during storms. Also check firmware update histories for smart devices—brands that push regular updates extend the useful life of your purchase, a point consumer groups and standards bodies have stressed as connected gear proliferates.

If you buy just one item, choose based on your daily bottleneck. Struggling with an aging TV? Start there. Need snappier controls for competitive matches? The Viper V3 Pro is a high-impact upgrade. With deals this aggressive, the only thing colder than the forecast is the pricing.