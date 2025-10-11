SNK Shadow Drops Kizuna Encounter At Evo France

SNK yet again had another Evo France surprise — no one knew they were putting Kizuna Encounter: Super Tag Battle on Steam with a modern array of competitive features.

The cult classic Neo Geo fighter is back as part of the Neo Geo Premium Selection range and is out now for $19.99, including rollback netcode, enhanced online features, and an extensive training mode.

The announcement comes in the wake of the program’s kickoff with Real Bout Fatal Fury 2 at Tokyo Game Show because they’re bringing out some really good stuff that, let’s face it… only we care about.

In highlighting these revivals, by leveraging major events to put them in the spotlight, SNK has presented a united front of curated effort to modernize classics without diminishing their arcade edge.

Why This Shadow Drop Makes a Big Difference

First released in arcades in 1996 as a sequel to Savage Reign, Kizuna Encounter features a rugged cast of heroes and villains in the tradition of other Fatal Fury games, but stands out with its unique two-on-two tag-team battle system. Set in the legendary South Town from which the acclaimed SNK series derives its name, Kizuna Encounter’s dual-lane fighting system utilizes chain strikes for good old turn-based shenanigans.

The game has been notoriously hard to purchase legally for years; a Japan-only PlayStation 4 port in 2016 was one of the last official channels by which to play, and the European AES cartridge has become famous among collectors as fetching five-figure auction results according to dedicated auction houses and community databases. Its arrival on Steam with modern play in 2020 is both a step toward preservation and a dream solution, one that now enables high-level competition without requiring expensive tech or rare carts.

Rollback netcode is the headline addition here. Others, like competitive standbys Street Fighter 6 and Guilty Gear Strive and The King of Fighters XV, have made rollback among the accepted vocabulary for accommodating online play that feels satisfyingly responsive — distance between players’ respective regions be damned. Folding it into a single, here-and-now package along with arcade lobby and spectator support helps make Kizuna Encounter more real and, well, playable.

The Tag Zone System – An Explanation and Guide

Kizuna Encounter isn’t a standard tag fighter by any means. Instead of swapping characters at will, you can only tag when standing in a marked zone on your side of the stage — red for player one; blue for player two. That one rule transforms the match. Stranding a low-health unit by denying access to their zone can checkmate your opponent. On the flip side, wise movement around the zone allows you to re-energize momentum and spread damage between your dual-character team.

Play is focused on neutral game and footsies. Sidesteps and dashes allow you to bob and duck underneath pressure as you make your way back to safety, offering up a risk management component uncommon in tag fighters that revolve around constant swaps. The base lineup is 10, while the boss combatants from Jyazu to King Leo are made playable for specific modes, and party play allows up to four players in matches, each playing as individual characters for all-out, chaotic pickup fun!

Contemporary Pack And Competitive Features

This release comes in Neo Geo Premium Selection packaging, and includes everything you would expect a modern fighting game to feature on day one. Online play is backed by rollback netcode, and nine-player lobbies make it simple to rotate sets, run online brackets or league nights, or hop into spectate with friends. Tournament and spectator modes standardize community events without need for jerry-rigged third-party solutions.

The training suite is a winner. Players also get a new practice mode featuring speed controls and a hitbox viewer, which can help you comprehend priority, spacing, and punish windows — the sort of knowledge that previously required guesswork or an outside program to track. There’s a jukebox (a built-in one), achievements, and quality-of-life tweaks to boot — it’s a package that respects the arcade original as well as modern usability.

Event Strategy And Building Community Momentum

SNK’s timing is savvy. Announcements on the largest stages — TGS and now Evo France — ensure instant visibility, with new players vaulting at the opportunity to install and lab day one. It echoes similar strategies across industries, such as how event-day launches result in social chatter and streaming viewership spikes that esports analytics firms and event organizers frequently monitor.

The drop is an indication, for Evo France at least, of how European events are becoming hubs of choice for announcements as well as competition. With rollback-enabled classics now being tournament-ready from the get-go, grassroots organizers can throw in retro side brackets with little friction to richen up event schedules even more.

Availability And Next Steps For Kizuna Encounter

Kizuna Encounter: Super Tag Battle is available now on Steam for $19.99. SNK has not revealed a console release for the Neo Geo Premium Selection line. With such a warm reaction from recent surprise launches, attention shifts to which of your Neo Geo favorites might get a similar treatment. (With treasured libraries across Last Blade, Samurai Shodown, and more deep-dive SNK cuts, there’s plenty of runway for additional sharp, respectfully historical revivals.)

For now, this on Steam is about as cheap and full-featured a way to play one of the Neo Geo’s most fascinating tag fighters. If you knew of Kizuna Encounter only by collector grumbles or wild-ass tournament stories, consider it stitched into the conversation — and competition.