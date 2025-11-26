Sling TV Offers $1 Black Friday Weekend Passes

Sling TV is lowering the live TV barrier to the bone this Black Friday, offering day passes to its Orange package for only $1 all weekend. That single dollar purchases 24 hours of access to ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, TBS, AMC, Freeform and others: a sports-heavy slate including holiday movies as an impulse buy rather than a monthly obligation.

Ordinarily, the daily pass is available for $5. With the promotion, you get it at an 80 percent discount for that same lineup.

For cord-cutters, road warriors or folks who cut the cord with a more expensive live TV bundle, it’s a low-risk way to jump in for those games and movies you actually care about, and then just walk away.

What the $1 Sling TV Orange day pass offers this weekend

The deal makes Sling Orange’s more than 30 channels available for a 24-hour period starting from when the package is activated. That mix revolves around staples of sports and entertainment: the cable channels ESPN and ESPN2 for college football and basketball, TNT and TBS for games or winter movie blocks, AMC and Freeform for seasonal mainstays. It’s the same basic access Orange’s current users receive, minus the monthly plan.

As a true day pass, you can activate it when the track events that you’re hot to watch are scheduled and then repeat the process each of the remaining days over a long race weekend if necessary. Sling Orange allows one simultaneous stream, so plan your viewing accordingly if readers in the household want to watch different channels at once.

Why This Weekend Matters for Sports and Movies

The holiday season is a sweet spot for casual and die-hard fans alike. ESPN and its cable siblings have rivalry-week college football and early-season college hoops, while TNT and TBS often offer headline NBA and NHL nights. If you’re juggling logins after the fragmentation of sports rights, a $1 pass is just a neat workaround that allows you to get some nationally televised games and not have to re-create your entire bundle.

On entertainment, linear TV remains a ratings colossus over the holidays. Freeform, AMC, TBS and TNT program wall-to-wall seasonal movies — think Elf, The Polar Express, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Coco and others — so a one-day hop-in can replace several digital rentals. It’s also a great way to put something on during family movie night without committing to yet another subscription.

How It Stacks Up with Other Live TV Options

Prices continue to creep up for live TV streaming services, which now range from about $30 to more than $60 per month. There aren’t any free trials and sports-heavy lineups are the most expensive tier. Compared with that, Sling’s $1 day pass is a micro-transaction: pay only for the 24 hours you need and get what you can out of it.

It’s also worth noting that ESPN+ is not a replacement for ESPN’s linear networks; many college football and basketball games, as well as studio shows, stay exclusive with ESPN or ESPN2.

What can I watch on it?

If, however, your needs hinge on those channels, one-day passes are quite possibly the least expensive lawful method. Nielsen’s The Gauge has seen streaming lead total TV time for much of the past year, and promotions like this are one reason why viewers have proven to be happy mixing and matching services around specific events.

Ways to Get the Most Out of the $1 Sling TV deal

Turn on close to kickoff or the start of a movie block and you’ll get the most programming in your 24-hour window. If your weekend contains more than one must-see moment, you can purchase multiple $1 passes on different days, rather than subscribing for the whole month. Sign in quickly on all supported devices using the same password — Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, smart TVs and mobile apps or a browser.

Note that regional blackouts and league restrictions will still apply as they do on cable for some games. And because Orange permits one stream at a time, sidestep hostilities by synchronizing viewership or casting from just one device. If you want more than two streams at the same time, Sling Blue is your plan built for that, but this deal specifically targets Orange’s ESPN-led lineup.

Bottom line: a $1 Sling TV day pass for holiday viewing

Sling’s $1 day pass couldn’t be a more flexible price point for watching one or two tournaments over the course of a long weekend, stuffed with live college football on Saturday, some early-season hoops and maybe even your go-to comfort movie marathon on Sunday. It’s one simple way to replicate the best features of cable for a day, then walk away unharmed. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to stream ESPN, AMC, Freeform, TNT and TBS without signing up for a full subscription, it’s go time.