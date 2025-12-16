Slim Power Strip Surge Protector only $16.13

For a limited time, you can get a super-thin, full-featured power strip for just $16.13.

The HOPOW Power Strip Surge Protector, in its 6 ft cord variant, is catching eyes for squeezing an unreasonable number of plugs into a unit that’s just 0.33 inches thick — about 8.4 mm — and can be easily hidden behind furniture or a wall-mounted TV without making your setup awkwardly bulky.

Even though it’s from a more obscure brand, reviewers have given it the stamp of approval with a 4.8-star average rating on Amazon. For renters, dorm rooms, and home offices lacking sockets, this is a compelling value play at this price point.

Why This Thin Power Strip Design Is Special

Space-saving power solutions are less common thanks in part to the surge components and outlet housing dimensions, which tend to require volume. Measuring a bit more than 1/3 inch, this model can be installed where traditional strips can’t — behind desks, credenzas, and entertainment cabinets — to help reduce cable clutter without moving furniture away from the wall.

The aesthetic benefit matters too. A slim-line strip is easier to hide, or mount even closer to a wall, and creates less visual clutter in your workspace or living room. It’s a small quality-of-life upgrade, but particularly beneficial in tight apartments or shared spaces.

Specifications and Surge Protection Details

This unit is rated for up to 1,875W — the typical safe capacity for a 15A (amp) 125V household circuit. Translation: it’s designed to support a standard desktop configuration without breaking a sweat — say, for example, a monitor, laptop charger, small speakers, and peripheral devices — as long as you’re not daisy-chaining multiple high-draw appliances on the same strip or circuit.

The surge protector is rated at 2,100 joules, a number that many reviewers and testing organizations agree is good for protecting your everyday electronics. In recent years, gadget review experts have recommended looking for protectors that are at least ~2,000J for computers and electronic gear, and this model eclipses that threshold.

Capacity is the headline, though. The listing mentions a total of 23 ports, including 19 AC outlets, two USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports. And even though you won’t fill every socket at once, that density means fewer daisy-chained strips — you shouldn’t chain strips together because of the risk of fire, according to the Electrical Safety Foundation International.

Real-world use cases for slim surge protector

The strip’s slim profile and long reach also make it easy to run cable lines behind sit-stand desks in a home office. It has enough outlets to fit a TV, soundbar, gaming console, streaming device, and some ambient lighting without swapping around multiple adapters.

Dorms and shared workspaces also get a boost. You can charge phones, tablets, and accessories without having to scavenge for separate bricks, leaving the AC outlets available for gear that actually needs them.

Value snapshot comparing price and features

Similar surge-protected strips with USB charging and long cords from well-known brands are typically anywhere from $25 to $40 depending on joule rating and outlet count.

At $16.13, this is a large undercut on many of these models but still with an impressive 2,100J rating.

The deal is $9.86 cheaper than its most recent list price of $25.99, and about a 38% discount. If you are fitting out more than one room, the savings add up fast and the standard 6 ft cord length will work for most setups without leaving coil clutter on the floor.

Safety tips and buying notes before you purchase

Like all surge protectors, look for certification stamps from reputable labs and keep the strip in a ventilated location to dissipate heat. The National Fire Protection Association points out that electrical distribution equipment is still a leading cause of home fires, so don’t daisy-chain power strips and don’t run cords under rugs or pinch them in back of tight furniture.

Mind your load: high-wattage appliances such as space heaters, microwaves, and hair dryers can overload a circuit in short order. Put this strip to work on electronics and peripherals, not heavy-duty devices — and swap them out once in a while, as the under-the-hood surge absorption can become worn.

Bottom line on this slim surge protector deal

If you’re looking for a few more outlets without too much bulk, this ultra-thin surge protector strikes a great balance of price, protection, and usability. Available with 23 ports total, a 2,100J rating, and a slim 0.33-inch profile, at $16.13 the deal is priced to slide right under cluttered desks as well as cramped media centers.

