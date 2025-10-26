Slim Find My Wallet Tracker Drops To $24

If you’ve attempted to jam an AirTag into a minimalist billfold, you understand the truth: It’s not that simple to marry a chunky puck with a slim wallet. A new credit card-style tracker, the MagTag, is addressing that fit problem with an ATM-card-thin profile that fits into any card slot and matches Apple’s Find My compatibility — it’s on sale right now for $23.99 — about 60% off its list price.

AirTags are great for keys and bags, but they make front-pocket wallets with a coin-diameter design (about 8mm) bulge.

Card adapters for slim wallets

You can purchase plastic “card adapters,” but they add girth and tend to split card stacks unevenly. The ergonomic mismatch is the reason wallet-specific trackers are a thing in the first place.

A Card That Says Find My, Designed for Slim Wallets

MagTag looks most like what wallets are used to seeing — a credit card format — while tapping into Apple’s Find My network. That translates into adding it via the Find My app on your iPhone, seeing its last known location, playing a sound if it’s nearby, and getting left-behind alerts when you leave without your wallet. Apple says the Find My network uses hundreds of millions of devices worldwide, providing crowd-sourced reach without a cellular plan or subscription.

Granted, the card is super slim, but it has a pretty loud beeper to help you fish your wallet out of couch cushions, with a built-in keyring hole that can double for keys or a lanyard ring later if you want to reuse the card again.

It boasts an IP68 rating, which means that rain, dust, and the odd coffee splash should be fine.

Power is another differentiator. That’s why, instead of a closed-off, disposable cell, the MagTag is designed to be Qi-rechargeable and last for up to five months per charge. That’s a substantial advantage over some credit card trackers that need to be replaced after their fixed battery depletes. Popular alternatives to consider include:

Chipolo Card Spot (Find My–compatible, usually around $35)

Eufy SmartTrack Card (usually about $29)

Tile Slim ($30 to $40; tracking via Tile’s network rather than Find My)

Trade-offs Versus an AirTag: What You Give and Gain

You aren’t going to get Apple’s Precision Finding here. AirTags add the arrow-guided, inch-level direction to Find My that comes from Ultra Wideband on newer iPhones. This, like most credit card trackers, instead depends on audible alarms and the map view. In practice, the combination of beeper and proximity updates is plenty to find a wallet around the house or inside a car, and network coverage can be useful if you left it at a cafe.

Cards are an ideal form factor for travel, too. Travelers are increasingly tossing trackers into wallets, passport sleeves, and luggage tags for peace of mind. Industry reports from SITA have revealed mishandling of luggage is still a problem; a super-slim Find My–compatible card lets your phone harness that vast Apple device network to pull up its last known location at the airport or carousel.

Privacy and Safety Considerations with Find My Tracking

MagTag is part of the Find My ecosystem, so it’s protected by Apple’s anti-stalking features. iPhones alert users to unknown trackers that are heading toward them, based on the idea that it’s possible to follow someone. (An update added this month provides similar alerts for Android devices, thanks to a partnership announced by Apple with Google.) That is a bit of balance between real-world safety and the convenience of being able to track an item.

Bottom Line on the $24 Wallet Tracker Deal Today

If a slim wallet is in your everyday, a puckish AirTag just never fits right. A 1.5mm credit card tracker that connects directly to Apple’s Find My network solves that in style. Boasting IP68 durability, a loud ringer, left-behind alerts, and up to five months of Qi recharging at a stretch, the MagTag strikes the perfect balance between both function and form — and at $23.99 it’s good value for anyone craving AirTag-like tracking without the bulge in their pocket.