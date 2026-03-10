Sleep Week Deals Slash Prices On Helix And Purple

Sleep Week is sparking some of the strongest bedding and gadget discounts of the year, with standout savings on Helix mattresses, Purple pillows, and sleep-focused earbuds. If you’re trying to fix restless nights, this cycle of promotions is well-timed: the CDC notes that roughly 1 in 3 U.S. adults aren’t getting enough sleep, while the American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends 7+ hours. Smart upgrades can help, especially when they’re up to 25% or more off.

Top Mattress Deals for Sleep Week: Helix Leads Savings

Helix Sleep is running a broad sitewide offer of 25%, which makes its popular Midnight and Dusk models particularly compelling for side and combo sleepers. Helix’s lineup is designed by sleep position and body type, and most models include a breathable cover, zoned foam for pressure relief, and sturdy edge support—useful if you share a bed or sit on the edge.

If you sleep hot, look at hybrids with cooling fabric upgrades or copper- or gel-infused foams. The Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Pro Hybrid, for instance, is down to $999 for a queen during Sleep Week and is known for a cool-to-the-touch surface and strong motion isolation. Shoppers also report meaningful savings at Casper with 20% off select mattresses and deep cuts at DreamCloud with up to 60% off mattresses and 66% on bundles, all of which can bring premium builds into midrange budgets.

Buying tip: favor brands with at least a 100-night trial and a 10-year or longer warranty. Check materials, too—CertiPUR-US certified foams and, for organic models, GOTS or GOLS standards. A bit of due diligence can keep a tempting discount from turning into buyer’s remorse.

Best Pillow Discounts for Sleep Week: Purple Shines

Purple is leaning into Sleep Week with notable pillow savings, including 25% off when you buy two. Its GelFlex Grid distributes weight evenly and helps maintain a neutral neck angle, a frequent culprit behind morning stiffness. For sleepers who run warm, the open-grid design can also improve airflow compared with conventional memory foam.

Value hunters should also watch customizable designs like the Coop Home Goods Adjustable Latex Pillow, which we’ve seen at roughly 50% off for the queen size. Removable fill lets you tune loft to your shoulder breadth and preferred posture: side sleepers typically need higher loft for shoulder clearance, while back sleepers do best with a medium height that keeps the chin level.

Sleep Earbuds Worth Buying During This Sleep Week

If noise sabotages your nights, dedicated sleep earbuds can be a game changer. Soundcore’s Sleep A30 is down to $199.99 with a $30 discount and is built with a slim profile that stays comfortable for side sleeping. Beyond passive isolation, the app offers white noise and snore-masking tracks, and the charging case has soft built-in lights so you’re not fumbling in the dark at 2 a.m.

For a premium option, Ozlo Sleepbuds are $75 off their list price. They’re purpose-built for bedtime with a library of soothing soundscapes and a secure fit that resists tossing and turning. A practical rule of thumb: keep volume below 60% and choose steady, low-frequency sounds. The World Health Organization’s night noise guidance underscores that keeping noise low supports better rest and cardiovascular health over time.

Smart Sleep Tech: Trackers and Alarms with Deals

Battery life matters in sleep tracking, and that’s why the CMF Nothing Watch 3 Pro stands out during Sleep Week at $79, $20 off. With up to two weeks between charges, you’re less likely to pull it off and forget it. Its companion app provides a morning sleep score, duration and stage estimates, and automatic nap detection. As with any consumer wearable, treat the data as directional rather than diagnostic, but it’s excellent for spotting trends.

Light-based wake-ups can also smooth the transition out of deep sleep. Hatch Restore 3 is discounted to $144.99, bundling sunrise simulation, wind-down routines, and gentle alarms. Paired with consistent sleep and wake times—a core recommendation from the National Sleep Foundation—these cues can help recalibrate your body clock after schedule shifts.

How to Shop Sleep Week Like a Pro and Save Big

Start with your biggest pain point. If you wake with back or shoulder soreness, prioritize mattress support and pillow loft before adding gadgets. Hot sleepers should chase breathable covers, gel or copper foams, and natural fibers like Tencel or cotton.

Next, scrutinize policies. Look for 100–365 night trials, free returns, and clear warranty language. Confirm delivery timelines—many brands discount heavily during Sleep Week, and popular sizes can slip to backorder.

Finally, stack smart. Bundles can push total savings higher than headline % off, especially when pairing a discounted mattress with pillows, sheets, or a sunrise clock. With Helix, Purple, and sleep earbuds all seeing meaningful cuts, this is a rare window to upgrade your sleep setup without overspending—and the payoff shows up every morning.