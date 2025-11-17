Skullcandy Push 720 Open Buds Beat Record, Now 33% Off

One early holiday standout deal — the Skullcandy Push 720 Open earbuds have been cut from $150 to $99.99, matching a 33% discount.

It’s the first significant price cut we’ve seen on the brand’s newest open-ear model, and it takes these all-around great, safety-conscious earbuds into full-on impulse-buy territory for runners, commuters, or anyone who wants amazing sound without shutting out the world.

Why This 33% Discount on Skullcandy Push 720 Matters

Open-ear audio has picked up steam as an alternative to in-canal buds, though most options are costly. According to analysts at Circana, consumers are attracted to wearables that combine awareness and comfort, and the 720 Open deal is one of the most affordable ways into that category. Sub-$100 pricing on a new release with premium durability is uncommon, so this discount is relatively exciting.

Open-Ear Design Without Compromise for Daily Awareness

Push 720 Open earbuds offer an ear-cuff, clip-on design that sits outside the ear canal. Your ears are left out in the open for situational awareness, while 12mm drivers pump audio your way. That combo is great when you are working out outside, on a city street, or in an open office where you need to hear conversations and traffic signals without pulling your earbud out.

Since the buds don’t seal inside the ear, they bypass a common pressure and fatigue complaint for in-ears. The no-slip fit is also intended to pair well with sunglasses, helmets, and caps—a detail athletes are sure to appreciate during long excursions.

Built for the Elements With Rugged IP67 Protection

The headline durability spec here is IP67. That means they’re dust-tight and sufficiently water-resistant to be dunked up to a meter for brief periods, according to IEC 60529 standards. Many popular buds only go up to IPX4 (splash resistant), so IP67 is a significant upgrade if you train in any weather or work in dusty conditions.

IP67 doesn’t make them swim headphones but provides reassurance for sweaty sessions, out-of-the-blue cloudbursts, and everyday wear and tear.

Battery Life and Charging Perks for Busy Routines

The Push 720 Open offers up to 30 hours of playback in total—approximately six hours from the earbuds, and an additional 24 from the pocketable charging case. A fast 10-minute charge adds about two hours of listening life, which can be nice for impromptu workouts or commutes. The case is wireless-charging compatible too, so you won’t have to deal with cable mess on your bedside table or desk.

In real-world terms, that sum stretches to a week of one-hour runs or several days of mixed-use calls and music with no scavenging for a power outlet.

App Controls and Smart Touches for Customization

Skullcandy’s companion app allows you to adjust EQ presets and remap button inputs, so you can design the sound and controls for your daily activities. A nifty bonus is that you can activate your phone’s camera, essentially turning the earbuds into a remote shutter—handy for group selfies or if you’re recording content with your phone on a tripod.

You can buy them in Bone or True Black, two neutrals that work for training and streetwear.

How It Stacks Up Against Shokz and Other Open-Ear Rivals

For the open-ear space, the Push 720 Open lands at a competitive price point. In the case of popular alternatives such as the Shokz OpenFit, they sell for right around the mid-$100s or higher (the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are at the high end) in that category. Both rivals serve similarly strong audio, with typically lower IP ratings (usually it’s IP54 or IPX4), so on paper at least the Push 720 Open is notably hardier.

Audio purists may still choose a premium competitor for nuanced sound, but open-ear earbuds are, at their core, about awareness and greater comfort. With the price of just $99.99, the Push 720 Open offers an appealing combination of safety-first design features, robust build, and useful battery life—all at a price that undercuts many rivals by quite some margin.

Who Should Get This Open-Ear Pair and Why It Suits You

If you run, cycle, or commute around busy areas, the open-ear buds are an obvious recommendation. “Always aware” listening will also please parents trying to remain alert at home, or office workers who toggle between calls and speaking with colleagues. The secure fit and durable build make these a solid choice for gym rats who sweat it out (or train outside) all year long.

Bottom Line on This 33% Discount for Skullcandy Push 720

The Skullcandy Push 720 Open is a top pick with a new 33% discount dropping its price to $99.99. With IP67 toughness, a comfortable ear-cuff design, 30-hour total battery life, and app-driven customization, it’s one of the most compelling open-ear values you can grab right now—new model, first big markdown, no compromises where they count.