Six watch faces for Pixel and Galaxy Watch – 70% off

Six top-notch Wear OS watch faces from boutique studio Time Flies can be purchased for only $0.59 a pop after a 70% discount that reduces their regular price from $1.99. There’s a 70% cut on designs that were specifically crafted for the latest Google, Samsung, and OnePlus wearables, so now’s an excellent time to upgrade if your Pixel Watch or Galaxy Watch is in need of a makeover and needs more glanceable information.

The collection ranges from advanced digital functions to well-proportioned analog styles, and two standouts—Fast Lane and Renn Digital—have garnered accolades among watch enthusiasts for their blend of character, utility, and seamless performance.

70% savings on Wear OS favorites for a limited time

For $0.59, each of your daily faces costs you less than a cup of coffee yet provides significant value in our everyday lives. The six titles on sale are:

Fast Lane

Renn Digital

Aerion

Snelheid

Starlyn

Way To Go

The developer is all about clean complication layouts and spaciously readable typography, which means you get style with at-a-glance info like steps, heart rate, and weather.

Unlike those many free faces that serve ads, however, you don’t have to install any attendant apps. You purchase these on Google Play and they appear in your watch’s face picker ready for you to customize—a clean, simple purchasing experience with no additional permissions required and no clogging or cluttering of your app drawer.

Why these Time Flies watch faces are unforgettable

Time Flies uses Google’s official Watch Face Format, the framework Google advises for Wear OS. This presentation structure moves rendering out of the app and allows the system to handle things with less runtime code—keeping power efficiency high and content smooth. In practice, that means animations are smooth, complications reliably update, and battery drain feels on a par with stock faces.

Customization depth is another strength. You should expect around 30 color themes per face, with many offering various Always-On Display styles as well as options for hands, indices, or font accents, depending on the design. Complication slots are compatible with the standards of Wear OS, so you can add activity rings, calendar events, timer controls, or your preferred health widgets without having to find third-party workarounds.

Design highlights and real-world use cases for each face

Renn Digital plays with bold, playful typography and features two circular complications, each utilizing radial progress bars for things like steps or battery—ideal if you’re looking to quickly take in information at a glance while out and about. There’s also space for multiple small tiles—perfect for people who want to see weather, heart rate, and calendar all at once.

Fast Lane takes a subtle retro cue from its lightly textured background and whimsical “shooting star” seconds hand. It focuses on five smartly placed complications: battery, weather, steps, and heart rate, as well as a big calendar panel so you’re never late for the next meeting.

Aerion, Snelheid, Starlyn, and Way To Go complete the set with a combination of analog and digital layouts. If you like classic hands with clean indices, they look right at home on a Galaxy Watch. And if you’re a fan of sporty, data-forward dashboards, you’ll appreciate the bold numerals and prominently displayed metrics on Snelheid and Way To Go. The variety of color packs and AOD styles enables you to bring a high-contrast attitude for outdoor readability, or a more discreet tone fit for the evening.

Compatibility and performance on modern Wear OS watches

These faces work best with Wear OS 5 and 6, getting along nicely with the Pixel Watch 3 and 4, Galaxy Watch 7 and 8, and OnePlus Watch 2 and 3. They also work with built-in sensors and complications to ensure health stats fill in accurately and update on time. As they’re based on the system’s format, setup is clean within both the Pixel Watch and Samsung’s Galaxy Wearable app, with most of your changes live on your phone to make it that much quicker and more refined.

If you’ve been wary about third-party faces because of battery worries, this set is a safe option. The system-controlled rendering that Google advocates for Watch Face Format is crucial in ensuring that power usage can remain consistent and animations smooth even as you have more complications or rich AOD styles enabled.

How to get the deal on these discounted watch faces

From your phone or watch, open Google Play, search the Time Flies catalog, and find Fast Lane, Renn Digital, Aerion, Snelheid, Starlyn, and Way To Go. You’ll want to verify the $0.59 price tag before you buy—each face sold separately. This new design will appear directly on your watch face, and you can customize AOD styles, colors for the rings, and more. After installation, long-press on the watch face and find DA 5 by Jason Kunnari.

If you take only one, Renn Digital is a type lover’s stunner. Favor a retro feel with an inventive seconds reader and streamlined data display? Fast Lane is the one to beat. At 70 percent off, you can easily choose a few and cycle them through workdays, workouts, and weekends.